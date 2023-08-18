Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Energy Addiction: AI's Next Big Challenge

Aug. 18, 2023 3:05 AM ETAMD, AMZN, ASML, ASMLF, GOOG, GOOGL, IFNNF, IFNNY, MPWR, MSFT, NVDA, TSM, WTAI, THNQ, LRNZ, AIQ, UBOT, IRBO, ROBT, ROBO, BOTZ, ARKQ, ANEW, KOMP, ARKK, DTEC
AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.33K Followers

Summary

  • Investors should take a closer look at companies that help create a more energy-efficient ecosystem for AI.
  • In addition to training and running large models, the proliferation of AI-assisted products, including AI search and chatbots, will gobble up terawatts.
  • Ultimately, these drivers of energy consumption will accelerate the construction of power-hungry data centers, which already account for nearly 1% of global energy use.

Businessman touching the brain working of Artificial Intelligence (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/AI' title='C3.ai, Inc.'>AI</a>) Automation, Predictive analytics, Customer service AI-powered chatbot, analyze customer data, business and technology

Shutthiphong Chandaeng

By Daniel C. Roarty, CFA and Ben Ruegsegger, CFA

Investors should take a closer look at companies that help create a more energy-efficient ecosystem for AI.

There's a big buzz around artificial intelligence (AI) and its potential to change

This article was written by

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.33K Followers
AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.