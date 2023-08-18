Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
IonQ: Buy It Now, Quantum Advantage Is Close

Aug. 18, 2023
Stephen Tobin
Summary

  • IonQ looks to be on the verge of delivering a commercial Quantum Computer.
  • They have the world's first quantum computer manufacturing facility under construction.
  • Quantum computing is an enormous market, and IonQ has the customers and the cash to deliver exponential growth.

Dollar symbol composed of cube polygons, global transmission and storage of big data, internet security technology and fintech

liulolo/iStock via Getty Images

I think IonQ could be a hundred-billion-dollar company and represent this decade's largest return on investment. There will be casualties and disappointments in this sector, but in my mind, IonQ is already approaching the winners' circle; a quantum advantage in 2025



Stephen Tobin
I look at small to mid-cap companies with disruptive technology. I provide competitive analysis of companies and often research the founders and their previous endeavors.  I follow, investigate and report on companies that I believe have growth potential and highlight some of the ones best avoided. I invest with a two-year time frame but often keep investments for far longer.I am the third generation of investors in my family, my grandfather lost money in the 1929 stock market crash, and the oil crises of the 1970s almost wiped out my Father. I traded through the dot com bubble and the credit crisis. The family has learned the hard way to choose winners, avoid losers, cut losses early, and let winners run. I have an MBA and qualifications in accounting and company valuation. I have been a full-time investor and analyst for several years and began my career with the Bank of America in the 1980s. My Father concentrated on computers and banking stocks, and my Grandfather transport and utilities. I still have some of their original holdings. Currently, I am focused on the electrification of everything.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IONQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am also long QBTS

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

p
pgtp4
Today, 7:07 AM
Investing Group
Comments (181)
Fascinating! I may yet live long enough to experience a brave and scary breakthrough that will change.....everything.
Samsara Growth profile picture
Samsara Growth
Today, 5:32 AM
Premium
Comments (2.98K)
Thanks for your article Stephan, very interesting, long 200 IONQ
Phrancis profile picture
Phrancis
Today, 5:07 AM
Premium
Comments (20)
THANK YOU so much for explaining the AQ approach. Another great article.

Is it safe to consider entanglement a moat for the time being?
Stephen Tobin profile picture
Stephen Tobin
Today, 5:39 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (787)
@Phrancis Hi, it is tough to be sure. IBM has not released any info about how entanglement is going on their machines; they have said they are designing an electrical circuit bus to replicate its effect but have not yet said how it is going. They are definitely leading the field in superconducting qubits and have several thousand working, we will have to wait and see how they do with entanglement.

