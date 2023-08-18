Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

How The UAE's Trade Pacts Lift The Growth Path

Aug. 18, 2023 3:25 AM ETUAE
Markit profile picture
Markit
2.87K Followers

Summary

  • The UAE is pursuing deepening trade and investment relations with countries including India, Turkey, Israel, and Indonesia in the form of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements.
  • he specific scope of the CEPAs goes beyond mere trade agreements and includes rules for investment, competition, and public procurement.
  • The UAE's recent CEPAs are likely to enhance economic growth, although the magnitude of the effect is debatable.

Dubai Map Flag Shaded relief Color Height map on white Background 3d illustration

Hammad Khan/iStock via Getty Images

The government of the United Arab Emirates is pursuing deepening trade and investment relations with countries including India, Turkey, Israel, and Indonesia in the form of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs).

The specific scope

This article was written by

Markit profile picture
Markit
2.87K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.