Liliia Bila/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) delivered poor results that put investors on alert. There are so many different blemishes in this report that I find it difficult to highlight anything positive.

For their part, Farfetch remains adamant that they are a growth business and that the issues they face are not specific to Farfetch.

Nevertheless, with full respect, I personally disagree. This stock is a sell.

Furthermore, I know from experience that it may be painful to take a loss on one's holding. I've written about investment biases and tricks emotions play when investing many times.

I also know that it's much better to be upfront and deal with the situation now rather than later on, in a year's time. The waters won't calm. Farfetch is swimming against the tide while being anchored down by its balance sheet. I argue that it's drifting towards "Far-fetched"ruptcy.

Rapid Recap,

A few days ago, as we headed into the earnings call in bearish analysis, I said,

[...] Farfetch continues to declare that it is turning around its operations. The reality is, Farfetch made sense when investors were investing first and asking questions later. However, those times have now well and truly dispersed. Today, investors are asking first, then asking more questions, only to subsequently demand a large margin of safety. With all this in mind, I struggle to remain neutral on this stock.

I stand by those comments right now.

Revenue Growth Rates Spell Trouble

FTCH revenue growth rates

In my previous analysis, I said,

Even though Farfetch's outlook should dramatically improve as it heads into the second half of 2023, I believe that analysts are too optimistic about Farfetch's prospects.

Turns out this was accurate. Case in point, Farfetch is guiding for $2.5 billion in revenues for 2023, which is less than analysts' estimates of $2.8 billion.

Given that Farfetch missed consensus revenues by 12%, I'm inclined to believe that there's something structurally wrong with Farfetch. I suspect that this isn't the water bath quarter. I presuppose that there are still more skeletons in the closet. Watch this space.

But let's not dwell too much on Farfetch's growth rates. There are more pressing matters.

Not the Nail in the Coffin, But a Nail in the Coffin

Here's the excerpt from the press release that spooked investors,

In the ordinary course, we continually evaluate opportunities to raise additional equity or debt, obtain credit facilities, enter into leasing arrangements, enter into financing obligations, repurchase common stock, or repurchase, refinance or otherwise restructure debt for strategic reasons or to further strengthen our financial position.

Needless to say that Farfetch is not able to repurchase its shares. In actuality, it's pretty obvious that Farfetch is in desperate need of capital, as subsequent to the quarter end, not only did Farfetch have to draw down $200 million worth of credit, but it has done so at just over 5% rates.

And then, on top of that, the $200 million raise only generated $180 million of cash proceeds, as Farfetch took a discount on the debt raise too. I believe the terms that Farfetch took this debt is the strongest indication of the health of the business.

In fact, I contend that thinking about any other issues detracts from this focal issue.

Nonetheless, a close examination of Farfetch's balance sheet reminds investors of how restricted the business is.

FTCH Q2 2023

Not only does Farfetch have all manner of derivatives and borrowings, but two of those arrows above point to claims on Farfetch's cash that increased in the past 6 months. What's more, this increase in its liabilities comes at a time when Farfetch's cash on its balance sheet dropped approximately $280 million in 6 months.

More concretely, not only did Farfetch end the quarter with a significantly leveraged balance sheet, but also, it's starting to run low on cash.

In my previous analysis, I said,

For a business that's valued at $1.8 billion, its balance sheet is too leveraged, with too much restriction.

Today the business is valued at $1.1 billion and its debt profile is categorically moving in the wrong direction. I strongly advise readers to reconsider this holding.

The Bottom Line

After carefully analyzing Farfetch's recent performance, it becomes abundantly clear that doubts regarding the company's trajectory are warranted.

The reported results are riddled with flaws, making it challenging to find any positive aspects.

While Farfetch maintains its stance as a growth-oriented business, I strongly disagree, as its balance sheet hinders its operations.

From my experience, taking action now, despite the potential for losses, is preferable to facing greater challenges in the future. The evident struggle against adverse financial conditions and missed revenue targets underscores the skepticism surrounding Farfetch's claims of a turnaround.

This situation is not just a minor setback, but a grave concern, reflected in the company's desperate need for capital and a deteriorating balance sheet. As an investor, remaining neutral on this stock is an arduous task, and it's becoming increasingly evident that the doubts are not unfounded.