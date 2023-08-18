Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tennant: Financially And Technically Strong

Aug. 18, 2023 5:09 AM ETTennant Company (TNC)
GrowthInvesting profile picture
GrowthInvesting
367 Followers

Summary

  • Tennant posted solid Q2 FY23 results with double-digit sales growth, improved gross margins, and a significant rise in net income.
  • The company's revenue growth in FY23 is expected to be impressive due to improved supply chain and production levels.
  • TNC is undervalued and has the potential for a breakout in its stock price, making it a good investment opportunity.

Woman cleaning carpet with vacuum cleaner at home

Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) manufactures floor cleaning equipment internationally. TNC recently posted solid Q2 FY23 results. They were able to grow their revenues and net income in this quarter. I will analyze its Q2 FY23 results in this

This article was written by

GrowthInvesting profile picture
GrowthInvesting
367 Followers
I am an active investment banker with more than 15 years of experience in the equity markets. I specialize in long term equity investments. My goal is to provide the investors with strategic investment opportunities in the equity and debt market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.