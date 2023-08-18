Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Arbor Realty Trust: Checking In On The High-Flying Preferreds

ADS Analytics profile picture
ADS Analytics
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Arbor Realty Trust had a good second quarter, with a marginal increase in book value and a dividend hike.
  • The company's non-performing loans increased significantly in the first two quarters, which may pose challenges in the next two quarters.
  • ABR's business strategy involves multiple lines of business, including multi-family mortgage loans, servicing rights, and single-family rental financing.
  • We revisit our allocation to ABR.PF at the end of March and update our stance.

Business And Finance Concept Of A Bull Market Trend High Quality

Darren415

In this article, we revisit the mortgage REIT Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) in the context of our original allocation to the preferreds at the end of March this year. Investors may recall that towards the end of Q1 the

This article was written by

ADS Analytics profile picture
ADS Analytics
9.58K Followers

At Systematic Income our aim is to build robust Income Portfolios with mid-to-high single digit yields and provide investors with unique Interactive Tools to cut through the wealth of different investment options across BDCs, CEFs, ETFs, mutual funds, preferred stocks and more. Join us on our Marketplace service Systematic Income.

Our background is in research and trading at several bulge-bracket global investment banks along with technical savvy which helps to round out our service. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABR.PR.F either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.