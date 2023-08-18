Torsten Asmus

A few months ago, I reviewed the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW) and concluded it was a structurally disadvantaged fund as it trades off upside for premium income.

Since my article, the TLTW ETF has delivered poor total returns of -5.7%, partly justifying my caution (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - TLTW has delivered negative total returns (Seeking Alpha)

However, if we look at the performance of the underlying iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), we can see that TLTW has actually outperformed TLT since my article, as long-term bond yields have been widening and the TLT ETF has been suffering (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - TLTW has outperformed TLT since my initiation article (Seeking Alpha)

Given TLTW has outperformed the TLT ETF, should I change my view on the product and recommend it as a buy?

Brief Fund Overview

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF ("TLTW") tracks the investment returns of a strategy of holding the TLT ETF and writing one-month covered calls to generate premium income.

Although the TLTW ETF is a new product, having been launched in mid-2022, it has been able to quickly gather over $600 million in assets (Figure 3), primarily because it pays a highly attractive 15.3% trailing 12 month distribution yield (Figure 4).

Figure 3 - TLTW has garnered over $600 million in assets (Seeking Alpha) Figure 4 - A big draw for TLTW is its 15.3% trailing distribution yield (Seeking Alpha)

Compared to TLT's 3.3% trailing 12 month distribution yield, TLTW appears to be far superior, with a 10% higher distribution yield and a 5.7% higher total return (from Figure 2 above).

Performance Since Inception May Only Be Half The Story

Although TLTW has delivered superior performance to TLT since inception, I must warn readers that so far, we have only seen 'half the story'. Since TLTW's inception, long-term bond yields, as modeled by the 10Yr treasury yield in Figure 5 below, have been on a widening trend, putting pressure on the TLT ETF.

Figure 5 - TLT has suffered as long-term bond yields have gone up (Author created with price chart from stockcharts.com)

So naturally, TLTW's strategy of selling upside in exchange for premium income will appear to be superior, as there has been no upside to speak of on the TLT. However, over the long run, interest rates will ebb and flow and the TLTW will experience periods of underperformance relative to the TLT ETF. In fact, statistically, call-writing strategies are almost guaranteed to underperform since they trade away the upside distribution in long-term returns (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - Illustrative TLT historical monthly returns (Author created with data from Yahoo Finance)

Tactically Bearish Bonds On Higher For Longer Federal Reserve

In recent weeks, I have written a number of articles highlighting the danger to bonds from a 'higher for longer' Federal Reserve. Essentially, a stronger than expected economy is giving the Federal Reserve cover to maintain their hawkish interest rate policies for longer.

For example, the Atlanta Fed Nowcast is now forecasting Q3 real GDP growth of 5.8% YoY, far above the range of consensus estimates (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - Nowcast is forecasting 5.8% Q3 GDP growth (Atlanta Fed)

This is a stark contrast to just a few months ago when many analysts, myself included, were expecting an impending recession sparked by the March regional banking crisis (Figure 8).

Figure 8 - Odds of a U.S. recession was very high a few months ago (Conference Board)

Against the odds, the Federal Reserve appears to have engineered a 'soft landing', where economic growth continues to be strong while inflation moderates. The 'soft landing' narrative has pushed out rate cut expectations to mid-2024, compared to the end of 2023 just a few months ago (Figure 9).

Figure 9 - Federal Reserve rate cuts are now not expected until mid-2024 (CME)

In addition to monetary policy expectations pushing up long-term interest rates, we also have a profligate federal government, spending money like there is no tomorrow and drawing a downgrade from Fitch Ratings.

According to the Congressional Budget Office, the U.S. government is forecasted to run trillion dollar deficits for the foreseeable future (Figure 10), bringing federal debt from $32 trillion to $51 trillion by 2033 (Figure 11).

Figure 10 - CBO estimates trillion dollar deficits for the foreseeable future (CBO)

Figure 11 - Bringing federal debt from $32 trillion to $51 trillion (CBO)

The biggest question is who is going to finance the roughly ~$2 trillion in annual net treasury issuance for the next decade? If we look at the largest foreign holders of U.S. treasury debt, we can see that the largest holders like Japan and China have actually been decreasing their holdings (Figure 12). Furthermore, foreign holdings are measured in the tens to hundreds of billions, but the Federal deficit is measured in the trillions.

Figure 12 - Foreign holdings of U.S. treasuries are decreasing (U.S. Treasury Department)

Short of the Federal Reserve monetizing upcoming treasury issuances, it is hard to imagine enough demand to satisfy treasury supply.

However, with 10Yr treasury yields ~4.3% currently, there does not appear to be enough fear in bond markets to spur the Fed into action to buy bonds (Figure 13).

Figure 13 - 10Yr yields are ~4.3% and breaking out (Author created with price chart from stockcharts.com)

I believe the path of least resistance is for long-term yields to trend higher, perhaps dramatically so, until it causes further ripple effects like the March regional banking crisis that will spur the Fed to step in.

Risks To Being Bearish TLTW

The biggest risk to my cautious view on the TLTW ETF is if long-term interest rates were to decline, that will buoy long-duration bond funds like the TLT. However, I believe upside on the TLTW ETF is capped, as it has sold call options to generate premium income.

Conclusion

The TLTW ETF employs a call-writing strategy on the TLT ETF, allowing the TLTW ETF to pay a handsome 15.3% trailing distribution yield. However, due to declines in the TLT ETF from higher long-term interest rates, total returns on the TLTW ETF have been negative, despite its high distribution.

Structurally, I believe the TLTW ETF is disadvantaged because it has traded upside for premium income. However, looking forward, I am also tactically bearish long-duration bond funds because of a combination of a 'higher for longer' Federal Reserve and large treasury issuances required to fund the U.S. government's large deficits. Short of a recession or a bond market crisis, it is hard to see long-term bond yields materially lower in the near term.