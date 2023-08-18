Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images News

You're primarily used to getting analysis of REITs and Financials from me and it's for a good reason. I am quite opportunistic in my investing approach and don't necessarily diversify into all sectors just for the sake of it. Rather, I like to concentrate my bets into a handful of sectors that I believe are best positioned to outperform over the next two to three years.

Following my recent sale of Microsoft (MSFT) I currently have zero exposure to technology and I'm also not investing in indexes such as the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) at this time. In this article I want to elaborate on reasons why I currently see investing in the S&P 500 as risky and present readers with an alternative.

Contrary to most article on the index, I cannot predict near-term price performance. Rather I take a longer term perspective of say two to three years.

You see, investing in indexes has become very popular over the past 10 to 15 years and has been extremely profitable over that period, returning almost 250% in price appreciation alone. That's 8.7% annually on top of a 1.5-2% dividend yield, for a double-digit total return.

Because the S&P 500 500 has done so well lately, it has become the holy grail for many. But the thing is that if we look history, there have been periods where investing in the index didn't payoff at all. These are often called dead decades. Over the last 100 years, there have been four such periods, 17 years long on average, in which the stock market produced no real returns (including dividends). Note the word "real" meaning adjusted for inflation at the time.

Conventional wisdom says that you can still come out of a dead decade ahead if you dollar cost average regularly into the index, therefore decreasing your break-even price. That's of course true, but a problem arises for income-investors that rely on their portfolio for income.

The thing is that for most people the 1.5-2% dividend yield of the S&P 500 isn't enough to live on, which means that to support their lifestyle they'll be forced to sell a part of their portfolio every year at a loss. That's obviously not ideal, which is why anytime there's a risk of a dead decade, investors looking for income should look beyond the index. I'll suggest where to look, but first let's see why I risk that right now that risk is quite high.

JPMorgan has done a study on the relationship between the forward P/E ratio and subsequent 5-year returns of the market and found a significant negative correlation between the two. In other words, the high 19x P/E that the S&P 500 trades at today is likely to produce sub-par total returns over the next 5-years of under 5% per year.

With high uncertainty regarding what inflation and the Fed will do, and the index trading so high, the risk / reward of investing in the index and earning 5% per year is not justified, especially when one could lock in 4.3% with 10-year treasuries.

To look for alternatives, we have to dig deeper and look at individual sectors within the index.

I want to start with tech, which is the highest weighted sector at 28% and paints by far the worst picture.

Currently, tech trades at a forward P/E of 27x, compared to its 20-year average of 18x, despite significantly lower expected earnings growth over the next twelve months. Personally I think this is way too high, given current economic conditions and interest rates, and worry that tech could cause a drag on performance as too much growth has been priced in during the recent AI hype.

The index as a whole is also priced above its 20-year average (19.1x today vs average of 15.5x), despite next 12 months expected growth of just 6% vs the 20-year average of 11%. This doesn't necessarily mean that we will have a dead decade, but it does indicate that returns over the next few years are unlikely to be as high as we've seen over the past decade.

This is why I look for sectors beyond tech. In particular, I'm hoping to invest in sectors that:

pay a higher dividend that the index (hopefully 4-5%) so that income investors can live off their dividends even if the index trades sideways

are currently undervalued and don't have a lot of growth already priced-in

have potential positive catalysts over the next 12-24 months

One such sector are REITs (VNQ) which I cover extensively here on Seeking Alpha. Recently, I have published a full article on my bullish thesis for REITs and described in detail potential catalysts which could take prices of quality REITs to new all-time highs. I encourage to check it out to get a better understanding of why I currently prefer investing in REITs over the index.