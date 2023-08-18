Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 18, 2023 4:49 AM ETEvogene Ltd. (EVGN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.04K Followers

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 17, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ofer Haviv - President and Chief Executive Officer

Amit Noam - Chief Executive Officer of Lavie Bio

Eyal Ronen - Chief Executive Officer of Casterra

Yaron Eldad - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ben Klieve - Lake Street Capital Markets

Brett Reiss - Janney Montgomery Scott

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to Evogene's Second Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded on August 17, 2023.

Before we begin, I would like to caution that certain statements made during this earnings conference call by Evogene's management will constitute forward-looking statements that relate to future events, risks and uncertainties regarding business strategy, operations and future performance and results of Evogene. I encourage you to review Evogene's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and read the note regarding forward-looking statements in today's earnings release, which states the statements made in the earnings release and, in a similar way, on this earnings conference call that are not historical facts may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

For example, Evogene is using forward-looking statements in this call when it discusses the establishment of collaboration agreements with leading companies and new domains of activity, TargetSelector ability to identify novel target proteins for innovative products, the BMC426 and BMC427 for IBS treatment effectiveness in reducing visceral pain and related studies and trials, future milestone payments and royalties from Corteva's sales of Lavie Bio's products, the resources needed to execute the company's plans effectively and in a timely fashion, return on investment for farmers who use Thrivus, and the enhancement of AgPlenus' ability to identify new pesticide mechanisms due to the use of Evogene's

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.