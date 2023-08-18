KBE: Rising Interest Rates May Lead To Resumption Of Downside
Summary
- Regional banking crisis has eased with stabilizing bank deposits and recovery in the KBE ETF.
- However, rising long-term interest rates may resume pressure on banks' assets and unrealized losses on investment securities.
- With credit normalizing and a resumption of student loan payments set to pressure consumers, I believe investors may want to avoid banks in the near-term.
During the early days of the regional banking crisis, I penned a cautious article on the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE), warning about the headwinds from rising interest rates on both the banks' assets (higher long-term interest rates lead to lower asset values) and deposits (higher short-term interest rates lead to outflow of deposits to money market funds).
Ultimately, the regional banking claimed several victims including SVB Financial, which was seized by the FDIC and sold to First Citizens Bank, and First Republic Bank, which had its asset seized and sold to JPMorgan (JPM).
In terms of the KBE ETF, my caution was well warranted, as KBE stock price fell from $38 at the time of my article to a low of ~$30, essentially fulfilling the technical breakdown I foresaw (Figure 1).
However, the crisis ultimately fizzled out as the deposit run on regional banks eased (Figure 2). According to St. Louis Fed data, commercial bank deposits bottomed at $17.2 trillion in late April and have recently rebounded to $17.4 trillion.
Stabilizing bank deposits helped the KBE ETF recover a large part of the losses experienced since problems first bubbled to the surface in early March.
Higher Long-Term Interest Rates May Pressure Banks Again
Although pressures have abated on the liability side of the balance sheet for U.S. banks, the situation has not really improved on the asset side. Recall, one of the primary triggers of the regional banking crisis was hundreds of billions in unrealized losses on investment securities sitting on bank balance sheets as interest rates have increased since banks bought these securities (Figure 3).
Unrealized losses were turned into realized losses for banks like SVB Financial when they experienced deposit flight, which forced them to sell securities to meet liquidity needs.
Unfortunately, with long-term interest rates recently pushing to new cycle highs, I fear the unrealized securities losses may actually have gotten worse since March.
Interest rates have been driven higher in recent weeks by a number of factors including expectations for a 'higher for longer' Federal Reserve, rising global interest rates (chiefly Japanese bond yields), and a profligate U.S. government leading to out of control spending and a Fitch downgrade.
Investors interested in reading more about these factors can read my recent article on the Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX), which goes through them in detail.
How To Monitor Health Of Banking Sector
One place where investors can monitor the health of the banking sector is to look the loan balances of the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB"), commonly referred to as the 'lender of next-to-last resort'.
SVB Financial, when it faced deposit flight in late 2022, plugged its capital hole by borrowing $13 billion from FHLB (Figure 5).
Looking at the latest financials from FHLB, we can see that the FHLB had advanced $882 billion to other banks as of June 30, 2023 (Figure 6).
While the figure is a decline from the $1.05 trillion advanced as of March, during the depths of the banking crisis, $882 billion is still a very elevated level (Figure 7).
Furthermore, looking at the balance sheet of the lender of last resort, the Federal Reserve, we can see that the Fed is still lending over $100 billion to banks, mostly via the Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") (Figure 8).
So overall, combined lending between FHLB and the Federal Reserve's BTFP is still near $1 trillion, not much improvement from the March crisis levels.
Fitch Threaten To Downgrade Banks
Another risk investors should be monitoring is a potential industry-wide downgrade of banks by the rating agency Fitch.
In June, when Fitch last reviewed the financial health of the U.S. banking industry, it downgraded the whole industry to AA- on structural challenges such as higher interest rates pressuring deposit rates and profitability. Recently, Fitch warned it may have to downgrade U.S. banks again, as the Fed appears to be holding interest rates higher for longer and credit appears to be trending towards higher than normal losses.
For many lower-rated banks, a downgrade by Fitch could boot them out of investment grade (BBB) rating and trigger selling from bond funds, sparking further market volatility (Figure 9).
Credit Normalizing; Watch Student Loan Repayments
Finally, after 3 years of pandemic-stimulus fueled sugar high, credit metrics for credit cards are finally normalizing, suggesting a tougher time going forward for banks.
Putting further strain on consumers already suffering from high inflation depleting their savings, the federal government is set to resume collecting payments on student loans that have been on hold for over 3 years beginning in October.
According to a Bank of America survey, the resumption of student loan payments will negatively impact more than 43 million Americans, with the average borrower having to budget an extra $200-400 per month to repay student loans.
According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ("CFPB"), one in five borrowers indicate they may struggle financially to repay their student loans once repayment restarts.
Risk To Cautious View
Of course, my view on the KBE ETF may be overly cautious, as the U.S. economy continues to power along, with the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow tool forecasting a Q3 real GDP growth rate of 5.8% YoY.
However, a strong economy also emboldens the Fed's 'higher for longer' monetary policy, which may keep the long-term bond yields well bid and pressure banks' balance sheets. A catch-22.
Conclusion
In summary, although the acute phase of the regional bank crisis appears to have passed, with commercial bank deposits recovering somewhat, the main trigger of large unrealized losses on investment securities remain unresolved.
With a recent surge in long-term bond yields, I fear the unrealized investment losses may have gotten worse and may come back to haunt banks in the coming quarters. With credit normalizing and trending towards above normal losses, I suggest investors avoid cyclical sectors like banking.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments