Tapestry: Capri Acquisition Raises Multiple Red Flags (Rating Downgrade)

Summary

  • Tapestry announced fourth-quarter results that missed expectations, as revenues of $1.62 billion missed by $30 million, and EPS of $0.95 missed by $0.01.
  • The results were not the center of attention, with the Capri takeover sitting on top of investors' minds.
  • Tapestry announced it's acquiring Capri Holdings, owner of Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors, for $8.5 billion, paying a 59% premium over CPRI's pre-announcement market price.
  • In a quick transformation of wealth, Tapestry shareholders lost pretty much what Capri shareholders gained, as investors are doubting the potential of the merged entity.
  • I rate TPR stock as a Hold, as I find a lot of red flags regarding the acquisition, but estimate that the current valuation reflects very low expectations.

Two Businessman handshake for teamwork of business merger and acquisition at office.

nathaphat

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR), the owner of the Coach, Kate Spade New York, and Stuart Weitzman brands, announced fourth-quarter results that missed subdued expectations. However, I believe the company's results are the last thing on Tapestry's investors' minds.

It's been exactly

I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at a reasonable price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever. I hope to publish articles covering such companies approximately 3 times per week, with extensive quarterly follow-ups and constant updates.I'm an MBA graduate with L.L.B in law and I work as a financial analyst at a large pension fund.

Comments (3)

Article Update Today, 7:32 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (771)
IP Banking Research profile picture
IP Banking Research
Today, 7:50 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (3.81K)
Nice article and coverage. I am looking at it from a financial perspective, they are guiding for 2b+ FCF (1.5b proforma ex synergies and growth). Also for debt to be repaid within 24 months (2.5x EBITDA). If u believe that, then it is trading at 4x FCF which seems exceptionally cheap.
Any thoughts on this ?
Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
Today, 8:31 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (771)
@IP Banking Research Appreciate the comment.

They are currently at net debt / EBITDA of 0.7x, so their 2.5x target within 24 months does still reflect a significant amount of net debt, probably around $6 billion. So that's an underlying enterprise value of $14 billion, reflecting a 7x EV / FCF multiple based on that $2 billion target.

The stock is cheap, no doubt about that. But for a decent return to be achieved, they're going to need to accelerate growth. I think that's the number one priority.

And when that's the number one priority, they can either succeed, and provide great returns, or fail, and it will probably cause margin deterioration and lower profits than initially expected.

I think we have to acknowledge the fact that they're going to invest a lot in reviving their brands in the near term, and I estimate there's more-than-zero probability they'll fail.

Therefore, I do think it's cheap, but I think it's cheap for a reason. That's why I'm at a Hold rating. I think it's cheap enough that I'd prefer to lose on some upside and buy when I have a higher conviction.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
