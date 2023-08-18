Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ariel Investment Trust Q2 2023 Shareholder Letters

  • Ariel Investments is an investment adviser registered with the SEC. Our strategies’ primary objective is long-term capital appreciation, and we seek to attain this objective by investing primarily in equity securities.
  • The S&P 500 is up +19.59% year-to- date, a dramatic turn that has largely defied Wall Street expectations.
  • The prospect of a deep recession—otherwise known as a “hard landing”—is looking less and less likely.
  • While we could not know when any of our most scorned holdings might turn, we never wavered in our belief that share prices follow fundamentals and the underlying fundamentals of our portfolio companies were—and continue to be—compelling.

Abstract financial charts on a digital display

sankai

2023
