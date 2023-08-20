Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
FLEX LNG: 10% Yield, Industry Tailwinds

Aug. 20, 2023 9:15 AM ETFLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG)2 Comments
Double Dividend Stocks profile picture
Double Dividend Stocks
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Russian invasion of Ukraine disrupted the LNG industry, leading Europe to seek alternative suppliers like the US.
  • FLEX LNG Ltd. benefited from the increased demand for LNG vessels and locked in high long-term charter rates.
  • The company's fleet is relatively young and has a significant contract backlog, contributing to its positive earnings performance.
Liquefied natural gas tanker ship in sea

alvarez

The Russian invasion of Ukraine deeply affected the Liquefied Natural Gas industry in 2022, causing Europe to divert its purchasing to other suppliers, such as the US. This subsequently hoisted LNG vessel rates, benefiting LNG vessel companies, such as FLEX LNG Ltd. (

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FLNG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

c
chrisaasan
Today, 10:23 AM
Comments (18)
Thanks for the write up!

They have released the dates for the dividend, at least to the Norwegian stock exchange.
newsweb.oslobors.no/...

Flex LNG - Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Flex LNG for the second quarter 2023
August 16, 2023
Hamilton, Bermuda

Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Flex LNG Ltd.
(Ticker: FLNG) for the second quarter 2023.

Dividend amount: $0.75
Declared currency: USD. Dividends payable to shares registered with Euronext VPS
will be distributed in NOK.
Last day including right: August 29, 2023
Ex-date: August 30, 2023
Record date: August 31, 2023
Payment date: On or about September 5, 2023. Due to the implementation of CSDR
in Norway, dividends payable to shares registered with Euronext VPS will be
distributed on or about September 8, 2023.
Date of approval: August 15, 2023

For more info please contact:
Knut Traaholt, Chief Financial Officer of Flex LNG Management AS
Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00
Email: IR@flexlng.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
r
retbiotech1
Today, 9:31 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.58K)
Why not DHT?
