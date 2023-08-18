Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Gravity: Upside Potential From This Overlooked Company

Aug. 18, 2023 7:05 AM ETGravity Co., Ltd. (GRVY)
KL Research profile picture
KL Research
23 Followers

Summary

  • Gravity's share price has outperformed the market by a 72% increase YTD.
  • The company's flagship game, Ragnarok Online, is highly popular and downloaded in Asia.
  • Q2 2023 revenue and operating profits have seen significant growth, indicating strong financial performance.
  • Gravity Co.'s Asian - centered market is the world's largest and fastest growing gaming markets.
  • The triple-digit upside potential from my DCF calculator could suggest that Gravity Co. Ltd is significantly undervalued and underappreciated by investors.

年輕的流媒體玩家在廣播瀏覽器中玩策略遊戲 - 男性有有趣的遊戲和線上流媒體 - 新技術遊戲趨勢和娛樂概念 - 專注于右手

DisobeyArt/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The share price of Gravity Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:GRVY) has significantly outperformed the market in 2023. While the S&P 500 has averaged a return of 17% YTD, investors of Gravity Co have seen their investments go up

This article was written by

KL Research profile picture
KL Research
23 Followers
An undergraduate student who is enthusiastic about Equity Research. I consider myself a long-term investor. I identify great growth businesses trading at a reasonable price or companies trading at a significant discount relative to their fair value. I gain inspiration from legendary investors like Warren Buffett and Peter Lynch for Value Investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in GRVY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.