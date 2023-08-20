Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

First Solar: Made In America Sentiment Matters After All

Aug. 20, 2023 10:00 AM ETFirst Solar, Inc. (FSLR)
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
7.76K Followers

Summary

  • First Solar has beat our expectations again, thanks to its double beat FQ2'23 performance and growing backlog through 2030.
  • Combined with the expanding opportunities, it is unsurprising that the management has intensified its capex to capitalize on Made In America sentiments.
  • While much of its profitability has directly flowed into its increased manufacturing output, investors need not fret yet, since these are directly accretive to its top and bottom line.
  • Investors may also look forward to the potential margin contribution from improved economy of scale, low cost manufacturing in India, and the IRA tax benefit.
  • However, it is not prudent to add here with the FSLR stock also failing to sustain its upward momentum after the recent earnings call. Patience for now.

american flag in the sky

Mustapha Madoul

The FSLR Investment Thesis Continues To Be Supported By The Made In America Sentiment

We previously covered First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) in June 2023, discussing its headwinds from the US Treasury's relaxation on domestic solar content, with Chinese-made

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
7.76K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.