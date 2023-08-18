Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
A Short-Term Buying Opportunity Has Arrived - Use TQQQ For Market Leverage

Aug. 18, 2023 7:41 AM ETProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF (TQQQ)QQQ, SPY6 Comments
Michael James McDonald profile picture
Michael James McDonald
3.47K Followers

  • The CBOE "puts to calls" ratio and the Hulbert survey of NASDAQ newsletter writers point to the end of the correction and at least a four-week rally.
  • The market index to use will be the QQQ, or better, a leveraged variant of it such as the Proshares 3x QQQ symbol - TQQQ.
  • TQQQ was designed specifically for short-term rallies of a few days to a few weeks, which is what we believe the indicators point to.

Arrow breaking brick wall abstract 3d illustration - power solution concept - infiltration - success metaphor 3d rendering

koya79/iStock via Getty Images

Two indicators we follow suggest the three-week market correction is over and a rally is about to begin. The rally should last a minimum of four weeks, probably longer. One indicator suggests the major market index to use is the QQQ, or leveraged

Michael James McDonald is a stock market forecaster, author and former Senior Vice President of Investments at what is now Morgan Stanley. He is a long-term advocate of the theory of contrary opinion and the measurement of investor sentiment when forecasting price direction.His first book, " A Strategic Guide to the Coming Roller Coaster Market" was published in June of 2000, three months before the top of the dot comm market. On its cover was written, "How a new model of the stock market predicts the end of the 18-year bull market (1982-2000) and the beginning of a new era." The "new era" was to be a long-term (roller coaster) trading range market, which did materialize between 2000 and 2009.Then, on August 31st, 2010, in a SA article titled: "The 10 Year Trading Range Is Over - The 'Final Stampede' Has Begun", he called an end to this trading range market and the beginning of another long-term bull market, which also came about. Through his company the Sentiment King, he continues to study and do what he loves - research and attempt to successfully forecast major stock trends - and help others see them too.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of QLD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

Wez profile picture
Wez
Today, 8:38 AM
Premium
Comments (12.61K)
I'm betting this is the beginning of a significant sell off, not the end.
3carmonte profile picture
3carmonte
Today, 8:30 AM
Comments (1.16K)
NASDAQ futures down only 128 points this morning. There has to be a way to lose money faster than that!
C
Chris Pp
Today, 8:29 AM
Premium
Comments (215)
@Michael James McDonald thank you for this practical article. To clarify: you think this is nearly the end of the correction, and now onwards to 4800? But the idea of using TQQQ for 4 weeks is to catch the earliest, strongest part of the rally?
b
brianmattu
Today, 7:49 AM
Comments (764)
DCA on TQQQ and be patient. This has not covid but an overreaction
i
ido shani
Today, 7:49 AM
Comments (234)
Made money on tqqq and soxl
Preparing for round 2
