Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MGM Resorts: Trading At Attractive Multiples, Potential For +40% Price Appreciation

Reconquista Capital profile picture
Reconquista Capital
57 Followers

Summary

  • MGM has undergone major structural changes as a company over the last few years.
  • However, it emerged stronger than ever from the pandemic with a deleveraged balance sheet and an impressive portfolio of properties.
  • We think it is trading at very attractive multiples and see the potential for a +40% appreciation in the stock price.
  • The management knows the stock is cheap, has been buying back stock like crazy, and they will continue to do so.

Las Vegas, USA - September 4: MGM Grand

7Michael

Investment Thesis

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) is one of the largest global gaming operators. In the last few years, the company has undergone major restructuring changes but has emerged stronger than ever. With a strong balance sheet and portfolio of assets, we

This article was written by

Reconquista Capital profile picture
Reconquista Capital
57 Followers
Focused on value and special situations(spin-offs, restructuring, etc).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.