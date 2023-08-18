HJBC

TotalEnergies' (NYSE:TTE) Q2 2023 results came in below expectations, missing analyst consensus estimates on both topline and earnings. The European oil major, however, continues to deliver impressive cash generation; and, referencing management commentary on a supportive outlook, I believe that TotalEnergies' earnings backdrop supports a ~10-15% equity distribution yield through 2025. With that frame of reference, TTE stock continues to look undervalued and I reiterate a "Buy" rating based on a value thesis, although I lower my base case target price to $83.89/ share, vs. $91.17 previously.

For reference, TTE shares have underperformed the broad equities market YTD: For the trailing twelve months, TTE stock is down about 1%, as compared to a gain of about 17% for the S&P 500 (SP500).

Seeking Alpha

Q2 Earnings Miss; But Solid Outlook

TotalEnergies reported overall solid Q2 2023 results, although the European oil major did miss consensus estimates with regards to both top- and bottom-line: During the period from April to end of June, TotalEnergies generated EUR 51.5 billion of revenues, down 27% YoY vs. the exceptional EUR 70.5 billion achieved the same period one year prior. According to data compiled by Refinitv, analysts had projected Q2 2023 sales of ~EUR 53 billion, implying a EUR ~1.5 billion miss.

With regards to profitability, TotalEnergies' operating income came in at EUR 5.6 billion, down 47% YoY, with E&P including LNG accounting for close to two thirds of the profits; The group's net income after tax was EUR 4.1 billion, about 28% lower than the comparable Q2 2022 benchmark, and approximately EUR 800 million below consensus (data compiled by Refinitv).

TotalEnergies closed the quarter with a net debt position of EUR 22 billion, as compared to cash from operations equal to EUR 9.9 billion.

TTE Q2 reporting

Macro Less Favorable Now ...

After a prolonged period of price appreciation, following the 2021/ 2022 energy crisis, oil prices have traded down to approximately ~$70-80/ barrel (Brent futures reference, November '23 delivery). Needless to say, oil companies are now making significantly less money as compared to when energy prices were sky-high. Investors should consider, however, that if energy prices remain at ~$70-80/ barrel, oil majors such as TotalEnergies are still generating loads of cash.

In my opinion, it is reasonable to argue that oil prices may indeed stabilize in the current ~$70-80/ barrel trading range. Here are 4 arguments to consider: First, there is the [slow] resurgence of fuel demand coming from China and other regions, following the pandemic's impact, although likely at a slower pace than initially expected; Second, the OPEC+ group is promoting commitment to tighten energy markets through deliberate production cutbacks; Third, the U.S. and European economies are showing more resilience than what energy traders expected at the beginning of the year; and forth, the Biden administration has recently initiated a program to refill the U.S.' strategic petroleum reserve, which may contribute to a supply/ demand "tightening" in energy markets. For reference, in Q2 2023, the U.S. government has added about 6.3 million barrels of oil to its SPR; and, officials have voiced intentions to buy an additional six million barrels in Q3.

According to analyst consensus as collected by Tradingeconomics, oil prices are projected to trade at about ~$85/ barrel by year-end (Brent futures), suggesting that the ~$70-80/ barrel reference could actually be underestimating supply/ demand pressures.

Tradingeconomics

... But Good Enough, With Brent ~$70-80/ Barrel

With oil trading at ~$70-80/ barrel, TotalEnergies is poised to generate loads of cash. In a recent research note, equity analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux have modelled TTE's FCF projections under various oil price assumptions. And with the base rate estimating that (i) Brent remains above $70/ barrel, paired with (ii) LNG spot prices in Asia or Europe above $10/ mcf, the firm projected a FCF for TTE of about $15 billion in 2023. Interestingly, at ~$80/ barrel, FCF would jump to ~$18 billion.

Kepler Cheuvreux research

In other words, at current (and projected FY 2023) energy prices, it is reasonable to expect that Total's cash generation engine remains "on fire", with shareholders poised to benefit from attractive payouts.

In the Q2 earnings call, TTE CEO Pouyanné reiterated plans to return 40% of CFFO to shareholders, setting the stage for a EUR 2 billion buyback announcement at the company's 27th September strategy event later this year. Accounting for these additional buybacks, I model TTE's distribution yield vs. the company's market capitalization anywhere between 11-12%.

Kepler Cheuvreux research

Valuation Update: Still A Value Opportunity

Following a somewhat disappointing Q2 reporting, I adjust my EPS estimates for TotalEnergies through 2025: I now model that TTE's EPS in 2023 will likely fall somewhere between $9.1 and $9.5 (in line with consensus estimates). I also update my EPS expectations for 2024 and 2025 to $8.8 and $8.2, respectively.

I continue to anchor on a 0% terminal growth rate, as well as on a 9% cost of equity - both assumptions arguably highly conservative. Given the EPS upgrades as highlighted below, I now calculate a fair implied share price of $83.89. Admittedly, my target price revision is quite large, referencing a 8-10% value cut since my last coverage. In that context, investors should consider that the profitability of oil majors such as Total Energies is levered to the market price of oil (see Kepler Cheuvreux sensitivity analysis for TTE) -- and needless to say, oil is quite volatile. Accordingly, I would like to point out that my new target price assumes a ~$70-80/ barrel trading range for the Brent benchmark. If oil trading prices would drop below this level, my valuation would need to be adjusted - again. But the same argument would be supported on the upside, on oil price appreciation.

Company Financials; Author's EPS Estimates; Author's Calculation

Below is the updated sensitivity table.

Company Financials; Author's EPS Estimates; Author's Calculation

Conclusion

TotalEnergies announced Q2 results below expectations, reporting a decrease in both revenues and operating income. Looking beyond Q2 weakness, however, the oil major's outlook remains very positive, especially if oil prices remain in the 70-$80/ barrel range (Brent reference), which would likely support a 10-15% equity distribution yield through 2025.

On the backdrop of a weaker than expected Q2, I lower my EPS estimates for TTE through 2025. Overall, however, I continue to see a strong value thesis on fundamentals as I model a fair implied share price of $83.89.