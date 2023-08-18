Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Central Securities Corporation: 30+ Years Of Outperformance Makes It Worth A Look

Diesel profile picture
Diesel
1.88K Followers

Summary

  • Central Securities Corporation is a closed-end investment company with a high dividend yield and a history of outperforming the S&P 500.
  • CET's top holdings include Plymouth Rock Corporation and Progressive Corp, with close to 27% of its assets tied to the insurance industry.
  • Despite outperforming markets in the long run, CET trades at a deep discount to its assets.

Double exposure of stack of money coin with trading graph for finance investor. Cryptocurrency digital economy. Financial investment and city background concept.

kanawatvector

Central Securities Corporation (NYSE:CET) is a closed-end investment company (could also be considered a closed-end mutual fund) that's been around since 1929. The fund invests in stocks, bonds, real assets and private companies. You can think of this company like a mini Berkshire Hathaway (

This article was written by

Diesel profile picture
Diesel
1.88K Followers
I own separate portfolios for separate goals. I have one portfolio where I have nothing but income plays, another portfolio where I have nothing but growth stocks. I also have another portfolio where I run my options plays. I try not to mix different portfolios because they all have different goals and purposes. Sometimes one of my portfolios outperform other times other do. I am a big believer of diversification of not only assets but also methods and investment philosophies. Diversification is not simply buying 20 different stocks, it is applying different methods to different goals that fit to serve an investor's short term and long term targets. I am a "long only" investor and stay away from shorting companies. I will also do a lot of delta-neutral options plays where I will try to benefit from a stock or funds lack of movement. Also a huge fan of options plays and strategies including but not limited to covered calls, iron condors, butterflies, calendar spreads, call-put spreads. I've probably tried every options play there is, sometimes with success, sometimes with failure. At Seeking Alpha, I mostly analyze and write about stocks and funds that I own or I plan on owning. I rarely ever write about a stock or fund I at least don't have intention of owning some day.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CET either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

j
jasonjones
Today, 9:47 AM
Premium
Comments (7.88K)
I enjoy your articles reviewing large well known investments.

I thought about CET in the past. I did some research on Plymouth Rock. A lot of policy holders are disappointed in claims experience. I passed on buying this CEF.

You might get similar results buying ADX with 75% of funds then buying PRU or another high dividend paying insurance company with the remaining 25%. You might even do better.

Keep these nice reviews coming. I appreciate your efforts!
m
mslasky
Today, 9:08 AM
Premium
Comments (607)
Liked your careful analysis. But, climate change is a long term problem (decades best case; millennia worst case) - so their good track record since 1929 isn't relevant, imho. The insurance sector, which will continue to suffer the impact climate change related claims, is not good. Premium increases to compensate will shrink the TAM going forward. The environment for insurance sector profitability is shrinking, to my way of thinking. Trying to skate to where the puck will be - not where it was.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.