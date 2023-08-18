Resolving An Overbought Condition For The Stock Market

StockGood

Stocks took a tumble for a third day in a row yesterday, as the market looks for reasons to resolve the overbought condition that formed in the major market averages at the beginning of August. At that time, I shared the chart below of the S&P 500 with readers, suggesting that “stocks could use a breather.” August has historically been the second worst performing month of the year for the index, and I thought it could provide the opening for the pullback we needed to sustain the uptrend. You can see how extended the S&P 500 was above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, which was not sustainable. The pullback expected is now well underway.

Finviz

This has provided the bearish side of the aisle with some hope that their defensive posture in 2023 may not be off base after all. Yet, rewriting the narrative at this stage of the cycle from one of imminent recession to one of accelerating growth that will force the Fed to push rates higher for longer is not supported by the data. Granted, we have had some very robust economic reports this week. Retail sales for July soared past expectations, while industrial production surprised to the upside, posting its largest monthly gain since January. Housing starts are grinding higher in the face of rising mortgage rates to meet demand.

Stockcharts

This economic strength, which has greatly diminished recession fears, was met with renewed concerns about interest-rate policy when the minutes from the Fed’s July meeting were released on Wednesday. As expected, most members expressed continued concern that the rate of inflation remained elevated, but that is what they always do! Regardless, those concerns combined with this week’s strong data has renewed fears that the Fed may raise rates again, which is fresh ammunition for the bears. Timing is everything, and this combination of events is fueling the flames of this pullback. Long-term bond yields have crept higher with the 10-year yield eclipsing its high of 4.25% from October of last year. If fact, we are at levels not seen since 2007. The bears tell us that this is because inflation is not contained and that the Fed will be forced to keep raising interest rates. I think the rise in long-term rates is more a function of economic growth being much stronger than the consensus expected, while institutional investors were positioned for just the opposite. This is not necessarily a bearish development. Instead, it is a part of the normalization of the yield curve after a decade of manipulation by the Fed.

Stockcharts

Rising long-term interest rates weigh on stock valuations, which is what we have seen this week, but if the rise in yields is coupled with stronger economic growth, then the damage is greatly mitigated. The S&P 500 has pulled back approximately 5% from its recent high, and it is now approaching a more significant support level at its 100-day moving average near 4,300. At the same time, the overbought condition has largely been resolved, with its Relative Strength Index approaching 30 (top of the chart).

Stockcharts

Another sign that we needed a pause to refresh, which I shared at the beginning of the month, was that the percentage of stocks in the S&P 500 trading above their 50-day moving average was approaching 90%. Prior readings at this level were precursors to pullbacks. We have now fallen to 34%, which is close to the 25% level where the market has exhibited an oversold condition.

Stockcharts

The Russell 2000 small-cap index is closer to where I expect it to find support, especially given the strength we have seen in the economy as of late. We should test the 200-day moving average today, as the Relative Strength Index falls below 30, which is an oversold condition consistent with previous bottoms for the index.

Stockcharts

The disinflationary trend remains well intact, and I continue to believe the Fed’s rate-hike cycle concluded in July. The recent strength in the economy is nice to see, but it is bound to slow as the lagged impact of rising interest rates takes its toll. Still, a recession does not appear to be in the cards, which greatly increases the likelihood of a soft landing for the economy. It is easy to lose conviction when stock prices are falling over relatively short periods of time, but that incoming data supports a bull market.

How high could long-term interest rates rise? I think we could see the 10-year yield hit 4.5%, but that is not a death knell for the stock market. It would weigh most heavily on the expensive growth stocks that have fueled much of the market’s gains during this bull market, but that opens the door for continued rotation into more value oriented and cyclical sectors that do well in a more robust economic environment. During periods of such rotation, volatility rises and markets correct, but new leadership emerges, which is what supports a continuation of the uptrend. That is where I see the market today.