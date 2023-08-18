ServiceNow: Generative AI Pick With 20% Revenue Growth And 30% FCF Margins

Funtap

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) stock has continued to soar higher on the backs of both resilient fundamental results as well as exposure to the generative AI hype cycle. The tough macro environment may have slowed down top-line growth in the near term, but in the long term may prove to be a blessing in disguise as it has highlighted the mission-critical and rent-like nature of enterprise software revenues. NOW maintains a net cash balance sheet and is generating positive free cash flow, helping to insulate its financial risk in the event of a weakening economy. NOW stock has been rewarded with a premium valuation, but deservedly so, and I expect the stock to enjoy favorable investment narratives over the long term.

NOW Stock Price

NOW is one of the few tech stocks that still trades within striking distance of all-time highs achieved during the 2021 tech bubble. The stock did not experience as much volatility as the most beaten-down names, and the company's solid financial results have likely only solidified investor confidence in the name.

Data by YCharts

I last covered NOW in May, where I rated the stock a buy on account of the company's first-ever share repurchase program. As the company continues to execute under tough macro conditions, it may be building a valuable reputation that can support a premium valuation over the long term.

NOW Stock Key Metrics

In its most recent quarter, NOW delivered 25% YOY revenue growth, ahead of guidance for 23% growth. While this still reflected some deceleration, it is remarkable that the company has been able to maintain such a solid growth rate in spite of the tough macro environment.

2023 Q2 Presentation

NOW delivered similar growth in remaining performance obligations ('RPOs'), indicating that growth may sustain at least in the near term.

2023 Q2 Presentation

Like many tech peers, NOW has somehow been able to show some margin expansion (at least on a YOY basis), again in spite of the tough macro environment. The higher interest rate environment made it imperative for tech companies across the board to focus on profitability, and the vast majority of names in my coverage universe have shown that they are up to the challenge.

2023 Q2 Presentation

NOW ended the quarter with $7.4 billion of cash and investments versus $1.5 billion in debt. That is a net cash position and offers a comfortable safety net, especially considering that NOW has generated 30+% free cash flow margins for many years now.

Looking ahead, management is guiding for up to 26% YOY subscription revenue growth in the third quarter. Currency exchange is finally expected to become a tailwind - revenues are expected to grow 23.5% YOY on a constant currency basis.

2023 Q2 Presentation

Management increased full-year revenue guidance to up to $8.6 billion, with an expected 24% constant currency growth rate (prior guidance was 23.5%).

Just to refresh memories, management has walked back their 2026 subscription revenue guidance from $16 billion to $15 billion, citing the tough macro environment.

2023 Investor Day

NOW is guiding for margins to further expand in 2024 as well, on top of the 100 bps in margin expansion expected this year.

2023 Investor Day

On the conference call, management boasted of seeing 70 deals with more than $1 million in net new ACV, up from 54 from a year ago. And indeed - this is something worth boasting, as most tech peers have reported headwinds from lengthening sales cycles. I might note that at times management comes off somewhat promotional, at one point stating "ServiceNow will be the defining enterprise software company of the 21st Century. This Q2 beat and raise is another step forward on that journey."

I personally do not see how a beat and raise on guidance is correlated with being a successful enterprise software company, but again, NOW does deserve tangible praise for the strong fundamental results amidst what is supposed to be a tough macro environment. Regarding generative AI, management did note that despite it being a natural enhancement to their software, they expect results from generative AI to "take a little while" to show up in the financial results.

Is NOW Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

NOW is a leading digital workflow enterprise tech company. This means that it helps automate various workflows, including fielding employee HR questions, providing IT help, and much more. NOW can be considered a direct investment in a completely digital workplace.

2023 Q2 Presentation

Like many tech names hopping onto the AI bandwagon, NOW has attempted to make the case that it has been positioning itself for this AI boom for the last 6 years.

2023 Q2 Presentation

NOW expects all of its workflows to eventually leverage generative AI - one easy way to think about it is that generative AI may help NOW's customers discover new digital workflows that they had not thought of before.

2023 Q2 Presentation

As of recent prices, NOW traded hands at just around 55x earnings.

Seeking Alpha

That might look ridiculously priced but notice the tremendous operating leverage expected to take place - consensus estimates have the firm growing revenues at a 20% clip for several years.

Seeking Alpha

It is worth noting that consensus estimates have NOW blowing past 2026 guidance with nearly $16 billion in revenue.

Based on 20% growth, 40% long-term net margins, and a 1.5x price to earnings growth ratio ('PEG ratio'), I could see the stock trading at around 12x sales. That implies a stock price of $930 per share by the end of 2026, offering around 17% annualized returns over the next 3.5 years.

What are the key risks? The main risk here is that of an investment narrative breakdown. The company's strong fundamental results amidst the rising interest rate environment have gone a long way toward the positive side of that discussion, but it is possible that the company encounters an unforeseen deceleration in revenue growth. After all, NOW is one of the very few tech names which are still posting strong top-line growth following the pandemic. It is possible that management has overestimated their ability to sustain 20% revenue growth. If this turns out to be the case, then I would not be surprised if the stock experiences some pullback in valuations - I could see the stock drop 20% to 30% to fall in line with peers of a similar growth cohort. Generative AI may end up being a tail-end risk. It is still unclear how generative AI will impact society - it is too early to tell if NOW will be a runaway beneficiary or if, for example, generative AI is able to level the competitive playing field.

I reiterate my buy rating for the stock as NOW possesses one of the highest-quality business models in the tech sector, retains a net cash balance sheet with positive cash flow, and still trades at reasonable valuations.