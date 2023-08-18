Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ServiceNow: Generative AI Pick With 20% Revenue Growth And 30% FCF Margins

Aug. 18, 2023 9:20 AM ETServiceNow, Inc. (NOW)1 Comment
Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • ServiceNow stock continues to rise due to resilient fundamentals and exposure to generative AI hype.
  • The company's solid financial results have boosted investor confidence and supported a premium valuation.
  • ServiceNow maintains a net cash balance sheet and is generating 30% free cash flow margins.
  • The valuation remains reasonable for this best-in-class tech operator.
Workflow Repeatability Systematization Buisness Process. Business Technology Internet

Funtap

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) stock has continued to soar higher on the backs of both resilient fundamental results as well as exposure to the generative AI hype cycle. The tough macro environment may have slowed down top-line growth in the near

Julian Lin is a top ranked financial analyst. Julian Lin runs Best Of Breed Growth Stocks, a research service uncovering high conviction ideas in the winners of tomorrow. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long all positions in the Best of Breed Growth Stocks Portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

j
joelav
Today, 9:24 AM
Comments (610)
If one has any type long term perspective this company and its platform will be the one to own going forward. Their recurring revenues are one of the best on the street.
