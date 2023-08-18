Rawf8/iStock via Getty Images

The recent performance of the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:UCO) has surpassed our expectations, delivering a 29% gain since we re-established our bullish view on WTI crude less than two months ago on June 26. UCO's 2X leveraged exposure to WTI crude has also worked as intended, proving its value as a powerful instrument for investors looking to fully capitalize on high-conviction views.

TradingView.com, Stratos Capital Partners

Having said that, the adage that 'leverage is a double-edged sword' means that investors should pay extra attention to risk management and treat UCO as a short-term trading instrument. The potential for huge gains almost always comes with the risks of equally huge losses. Thus, having a plan in advance detailing exactly when to take profit or to cut losses on a trade, and having the discipline to adhere to the plan is crucial. Because short-term price action tends to be more sentiment-driven in nature, we prefer to rely more heavily on technical analysis to guide our trades.

In July, we published a follow-up article sharing our technical playbook on WTI crude. We provided a breakdown of the different scenarios we saw and how we would respond accordingly. We set an initial stop loss for UCO based on WTI crude front-month futures, placing the stop at just under US$76/bbl. Following a better-than-expected run on WTI crude, we later mentioned in the comments section that we would raise our stop to US$82.60/bbl.

TradingView.com, Stratos Capital Partners

WTI crude has since fallen below our stop of US$82.60/bbl. Accordingly, we are taking profit on our bullish UCO position. More importantly, we are also downgrading our "Strong Buy" rating on UCO to "Hold", which reflects our neutral view on WTI crude for now.

The reasons for downgrading our view on WTI crude and our rating on UCO are driven by recent developments in China. We see increasing risks that the lack of decisive policy action by the Chinese government to stimulate the economy could see China sliding into an extended period of economic stagnation.

To be clear, China's current situation is in stark contrast to when we initially established our bullish view on WTI crude. Back in May, many economists were still hopeful that the reopening of China's borders and a return to normal life for Chinese citizens would keep the economy chugging along. Many also had the impression that, if needed, the Chinese government could resort to its old playbook of stimulating its economy with fresh mega-infrastructure projects. At the very least, it seemed that the Chinese government would not just stand by and watch the economy spiral into a major crisis.

But that is exactly what transpired. China slipped into deflation, a giant asset manager delayed payments amid a liquidity crisis, and several major real estate developers have already defaulted or are on the brink of default.

Given that China is the world's second-largest consumer of crude oil and makes up around 15%-18% of total consumption based on various estimates, China's deteriorating economic outlook is likely to drag on crude oil demand and prices. Indeed, any fundamental analysis of crude oil that fails to account for China's deteriorating economic landscape would be rather pointless in our view.

ourworldindata.org, The Energy Institute Statistical Review of World Energy

Even if we assume that China will eventually right itself and emerge stronger from the current downturn, which is not our core view, negative sentiment in the immediate term will nonetheless put downward pressure on crude oil prices. Hence, we prefer to take a more conservative view on crude for now, especially given how far prices have come.

In Conclusion

Until we see some form of credible fiscal stimulus from China, we think the risks are not worth taking with WTI crude at elevated levels.

Accordingly, we are downgrading our "Strong Buy" rating on UCO to "Hold", which reflects our neutral view on WTI crude for now.