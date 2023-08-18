Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sea Limited: Pandemic Bottom Is Here - Speculative Buy For The Patient

Aug. 18, 2023 2:00 PM ETSea Limited (SE)AMZN, BABA, MELI, SEA:CA1 Comment
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
7.72K Followers

Summary

  • SE's performance has been more than decent in our opinion, thanks to the improved cash monetization and expanded EBITDA margins.
  • However, it is apparent that Mr. Market is expecting a lot more, with bullish support still missing, triggering the drastic decline in its stock prices after both FQ1'23 and FQ2'23.
  • The Asian Development Bank still expects the Southeast Asia region's inflation to be elevated through 2025 as well, dampening SE's prospects in the intermediate term.
  • Investors may want to temper their expectations for now, since the stock may remain volatile moving forward.

Businessman

D-Keine

The SE Investment Thesis Is Only For The Patient - Bullish Support Has Yet To Materialize

We previously covered Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in June 2023, rating the stock as a Buy thanks to the drastic plunge after its

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
7.72K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, MELI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

I
Investor Hans
Today, 2:38 PM
Comments (1.57K)
Because around the bottom at march 2020 I had to transfer alot of money to buy my house with cheap interest, I missed out on alot of gains. I am still happy with my situation. Still, SEA is one of my 15 growth holdings even if interest rate is high. Why? Because job growth still happens. Inflation is high but unemployment is getting better. China is currently in big trouble. 24% youth unemployment. Still every economic data points to stagnation. Companies like these still grow 25%+. With 26% CAGR for 10 years is a 10 bagger.
Risk means more losses and wins. Buy low sell high
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.