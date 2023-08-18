Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ferrari: Lower Shipments, Higher Profits, Just Like Prescribed

Aug. 18, 2023 9:44 AM ETFerrari N.V. (RACE)
Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
1.23K Followers

Summary

  • Ferrari published second quarter results showcasing the desirability and exclusivity of its brand, with lower shipments but significantly higher profits.
  • Revenues grew 14.1%, operating profit increased 31.9%, and net income surged 33.5%, driven by growth in sponsorships and high demand for personalizations.
  • As the company sells out every car that goes on market, it's on track to deliver the first electric Ferrari in 2025, a car that I believe will be phenomenal.
  • Ferrari is on track to surpass its 2026 targets already in 2024, as investors and analysts are getting accustomed to its inexplicable conservatism.
  • I expect the company will continue to demolish analyst expectations and its own targets, and reiterate Ferrari as a Buy.

Ferrari 488 Track

Brandon Woyshnis

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) announced second-quarter results that once again exceeded expectations. Revenues grew 14.1% to €1.5B, and EBITDA grew 32% to €589M, driven by strong demand for personalization and higher sponsorship revenues.

As the Italian carmaker continues to sell

This article was written by

Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
1.23K Followers
I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at a reasonable price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever. I hope to publish articles covering such companies approximately 3 times per week, with extensive quarterly follow-ups and constant updates.I'm an MBA graduate with L.L.B in law and I work as a financial analyst at a large pension fund.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RACE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.