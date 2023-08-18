Brandon Woyshnis

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) announced second-quarter results that once again exceeded expectations. Revenues grew 14.1% to €1.5B, and EBITDA grew 32% to €589M, driven by strong demand for personalization and higher sponsorship revenues.

As the Italian carmaker continues to sell out of every model that goes on market, I reiterate a Buy rating with a price target of $365 per share.

Background

In March, I published a comprehensive article claiming Ferrari is 'In A League Of Its Own'. In the article, I demonstrated the company's differentiation in the automotive industry and showed how supposable high-end carmakers like Tesla (TSLA), Mercedes (OTCPK:MBGAF), Porsche (OTCPK:DRPRF), Stellantis (STLA), and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), are not even remotely close in terms of pricing power, predictability, and desirability.

Then, in May, I reiterated my Buy rating and provided an updated analysis after the company's first-quarter results. In the article, I summarized my investment thesis as follows:

In short, my investment thesis in Ferrari is based upon the immense pricing power it possesses with its prestige brand, as the never-ending demand for its cars is resilient and isn't sensitive at all to the economic environment.

Now, let's dive into the company's second-quarter results, see how my projections fared compared to the consensus, and see if the investment thesis remains valid.

Q2-23 Highlights

Ferrari reported consolidated revenues of €1.5B, a 14.1% increase from the prior year, while shipments decreased by 1.8% to 3,392 cars, reflecting higher prices and increased demand for personalization.

Based on its historical seasonality, the Italian powerhouse is on pace to deliver 15.1% growth for the entire year, in line with my expectations and significantly above the company's guidance. At this point, investors and analysts are completely ignoring the company's way too conservative guidance targets, and await new targets for 2026, as the company is likely going to surpass its initial 2026 targets already in 2024.

Ferrari Q2-23 Investor Presentation

Revenue growth was broad-based across all segments except for Engines, which solely represents a contract with Maserati that's expiring in 2023 and is currently going through a run-off.

Cars & Spare Parts grew 15% to €1.3B, as lower shipments were more than offset by price, mix, and customizations. Sponsorship, Commercial, and Brand grew 20% to €147M, mainly attributable to the better prior year Formula 1 ranking, new sponsorships, and the contribution from lifestyle activities. Lastly, Other revenues, which are primarily related to financial services activities, management of the Mugello racetrack, and other sports-related activities, increased by 25% to €41M.

Ferrari Q2-23 Investor Presentation

Looking at profitability, margins improved all across the board, with EBIT and EBITDA growing by 35.4% and 31.9%, respectively. Operating margins improved by 470 bps, despite a non-recurring adjustment for Formula 1 winnings, which accounted for a €10M decrease. Excluding the charge, operating margins were 30.3%, a 530 bps improvement.

Even more impressive than revenues, Ferrari has already achieved the high end of its 2026 margin targets, which were 40.0% for Adj. EBITDA and 30.0% for Adj. EBIT.

As I said in my previous article, I was waiting on the fence with Ferrari at the beginning, because I thought the stock is overpriced compared to management's 2026 targets. It took me some time to understand the company's guidance is inexplicably conservative, and when I looked deeper, I came to the conclusion it should exceed its guidance by over €1.5B. That is when I decided to buy the stock, and so far, it was the correct decision.

Reaffirming The Investment Thesis - Demand Is As Strong As Ever

Now, let's talk about sports cars, and in particular about our newly born special limited series SF90XX Stradale and Spiders. Derived from SF90, they have more than 1000 horsepower, are amazingly beautiful, embed the recently patented Extra Boost Vehicle dynamic feature directly derived from Formula 1 and they use radical new aerodynamic solution including a fixed rear spoiler. The last time we saw it on a Ferrari was in the middle 90s with the F50 supercars. Apart from these unique technical features, I'd also like to underline the strong client traction and in fact both of them, both of them were already sold out to our most loyal clients prior the official unveil. The extremely positive reaction to these two launches is the most recent signal to the strong desirability of our brands. --- Benedetto Vigna - Chief Executive Officer, Q2-23 Earnings Call

Let's begin with the special limited series SF90XX Stradale and Spiders. Both of them were sold out pretty quickly, with only the most loyal Ferrari clients getting a chance to order them. This is pretty much our investment thesis in a nutshell. Ferrari sells every car it manufactures, in advance, and for pretty much whatever price it decides.

Further indicators to that are, firstly, the enthusiastic reception to our exceptional product offering led by the Roma Spiders and Purosangue, which commenced deliveries in June as planned. Secondly, the very robust order book in all geographies, further consolidating the visibility that we continue to enjoy well into 2025. It was also the stage for the launch of the Hyperclub. What is it? It's a three-year program limited to 100 membership already sold out that gives privileged access to the 24 hours of Le Mans, ease on track facilities and the 499P race team. This is the first time we launched such a club and this successful perception is a confirmation of the goodness of our strategy to enrich the experience we are offering to our clients. --- Benedetto Vigna - Chief Executive Officer, Q2-23 Earnings Call

Furthermore, while being a Ferrari owner already puts you in a very exclusive group of people, it's only the most exclusive among the exclusives that got a chance to join the Ferrari's Hyperclub, and only they got a chance to order a car from the special edition series. Clearly, the demand to be in those ultra-prestige groups is strong, with entry-level cars like the Purosangue, already sold out into 2025.

Important Notes

If there's one thing that I can point out as less impressive in the quarter, it was Ferrari's cash flow.

Our industrial free cash flow generation for the quarter was solid at €138 million, reflecting the increased profitability partially offset by a negative change in working capital provisions and other mainly linked to the increased inventory value both in relation to the yearly production planning and to the richer product mix. As flagged in the previous quarter our inventories will remain high throughout the year to preserve our agility to manage the still complex dynamics of our supply chain. --- Antonio Picca Piccon - Chief Financial Officer, Q2-23 Earnings Call

Historically, Ferrari's second quarter is seasonally the lowest in terms of free cash flow generation. We saw higher investments in the company's new manufacturing facility (the e-building) in the quarter, as well as a significant increase in inventories, from €675M at the end of the year to €898M at the end of the quarter.

Management claims this is intentional, and unlike the inventory problems we see in other companies, I don't view this as a problem for Ferrari. Its cars aren't losing any value over time, and actually, the opposite is usually true.

Another important note here is that the company's industrial free cash flow isn't the common free cash flow we see in most companies. They include capitalized R&D expenses and exclude cash flows from financial services activities. For instance, free cash flow from industrial activities was €138 in the quarter, whereas the common free cash flow was a little over €200M.

Now, let's discuss the guidance for the rest of the year.

Q2 was designed to be the stronger quarter of the year. I think we mentioned a couple of times in previous calls and this happened actually and the margin for the quarter was already higher than the guidance for the full year, but it was enhanced by a couple of elements, one some timing effects, and a non-recurring benefit. If I take out the timing impact and the, let me call it non repeatable element and I look at the second part of the year, and then take into consideration inflation that is containing stronger than we would have expected honestly in our original numbers, it's difficult for us to guide you to a level of margins that is strongly above the levels that we guided at the very beginning of the year. That's why we confirmed 38%. --- Antonio Picca Piccon - Chief Financial Officer, Q2-23 Earnings Call

Trying to explain why they're guiding for such a low threshold in 2023, management mentioned non-recurring benefits and a strong personalization quarter. On the other hand, they also had some non-recurring headwinds from their Formula 1 placement adjustment. I'll put it this way, if Ferrari doesn't beat its 2023 guidance I'll be more than shocked, and I actually expect a quite significant beat.

Updated Financial Model

In the May article, I provided my near-term projections for Ferrari:

Based on the Q1 results, I need to slightly adjust my assumptions upwards. For 2023 I now expect €5.9B in sales, €2.2B in EBITDA, and €1.2B in net income, whereas the consensus is at €5.7B in sales and €1.1B in net income. For Q2-23, I expect €1.5B in sales, €573M EBITDA, and €316M in net income. Consensus estimates are also lower, with expectations of €1.45B in sales and €289M for net income.

As we can see, my revenue forecast was correct, and my net income projection was too low, which means consensus expectations were way off.

Based on the Q2 results, I still expect full-year sales of €5.9B, and I upgrade my EBITDA and Net Income forecast to €2.3B and €1.3B, respectively. Consensus is at €5.8B in sales and €1.2B in Net Income.

For Q3-23, I expect €1.45B in sales, €596M EBITDA, and €314M in net income. Consensus estimates are also lower, with expectations of €1.44B in sales and €286M in Net Income.

Due to the fact that second-quarter results were pretty much in line with my expectations, I reaffirm my long-term estimates for Ferrari, summarized in the graph below:

Created and calculated by the author based on Ferrari's financial reports and the author's projections

Taking a WACC of 7.2%, I estimate Ferrari's fair value at €60.7B or $365 per share, which represents 19% upside compared to the market value at the time of writing. This represents a 41x P/E multiple on my projected 2024 earnings, which is in line with Ferrari's 5-year forward multiple.

Conclusion

Ferrari is a member of a very unique group of companies, as it is able to fully control the number of products it sells. Q2-23 reflects just how differentiated this company is, as the company's order books are filled well into the future, and it grew revenues in the mid-teens despite lower volumes, reflecting pricing power and focus on scarcity.

The company signed major sponsorship deals, won the Le Mans race, and is on track to deliver a fully electric Ferrari by the end of 2025. While some investors are reluctant to buy at what seems to be a relatively high valuation, qualitatively, Ferrari is in a league of its own. Therefore, I reiterate Ferrari as a Buy.