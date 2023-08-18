Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

VinFast: Sell The Hype

Aug. 18, 2023 9:59 AM ETVinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS)
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
20.38K Followers

Summary

  • VinFast Auto's shares surged 255% on their first day of trading on the NASDAQ before dropping 19% yesterday.
  • The Vietnamese EV maker now has an unsustainable market cap, in my opinion.
  • VinFast Auto has delivered almost 19,000 electric vehicles so far and aims to deliver up to 50,000 EVs in FY 2023, with plans for international expansion.
  • However, the EV company is not yet profitable and may need to raise additional funds, posing dilution risks for shareholders.
  • The valuation is driven by hype and not supported by fundamentals.

Downward red business chart with arrows on blurry background. Crisis, recession and financial failure concept. 3D Rendering.

peshkov

Shares of Vietnamese EV maker VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) soared on their first day of trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. With a current market valuation of almost $70B, the Vietnamese electric vehicle start-up has a higher market valuation than NIO (

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
20.38K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NIO, LI, XPEV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.