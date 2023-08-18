peshkov

Shares of Vietnamese EV maker VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) soared on their first day of trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. With a current market valuation of almost $70B, the Vietnamese electric vehicle start-up has a higher market valuation than NIO (NIO), XPeng (XPEV), General Motors (GM) and Ford (F)... although the last two deliver millions of cars a year. Given the unsustainable valuation of VinFast Auto and the fact that the Vietnamese EV company is not yet profitable, my recommendation is to sell before the bubble bursts!

Latest SPAC deal brings one more EV company to the public market

Special purpose acquisition companies are used to bring start-ups to the public market in a relatively easy way and in a short period of time. VinFast Auto completed its business combination with SPAC company Black Spade Acquisition Co on August 14, 2023, and the company is the latest EV company making its foray into the public market.

Deliveries and international ambitions

VinFast Auto is a Vietnam-based electric vehicle company that started out as a producer of electric scooters. The company has since expanded into ICE and electric vehicle production (ICE production is expected to be discontinued in FY 2023). VinFast Auto said that it so far delivered 19 thousand electric vehicles as of the end of Q2'23. The Vietnamese car brand is building a SUV-focused electric vehicle portfolio that includes a number of different EVs such as the VF8 and the VF 9.

Source: VinFast

VinFast Auto said in May that it sees a FY 2023 delivery volume of up to 50 thousand electric vehicles which would mark a major increase over last year's delivery volume of only 7,400 electric vehicles.

While the majority of the company's EVs are currently sold in Asia, the company is aggressively expanding internationally, especially in the U.S., in order to boost its delivery growth. Key growth markets outside of Vietnam include China, the U.S., Canada and Europe. In order to boost its delivery potential in the U.S., VinFast Auto has started to build a production facility in North Carolina with an annual production capacity of 150 thousand electric vehicles.

Source: VinFast

VinFast Auto is not profitable, will likely dilute shareholders going forward

VinFast Auto is not a profitable enterprise yet and the company generated accumulated losses of $6.0B as of the end of Q1'23. However, according to management comments made in May, the EV company believes that it could potentially achieve break-even at the end of FY 2024.

With just $158.5M in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheets at the end of the first-quarter (before the SPAC deal) and an aggressive international expansion push ahead, I believe VinFast Auto has a rather limited liquidity run-way and will ultimately have to raise additional cash to finance its production ramp. Most EV companies are doing this: Lucid Group (LCID) raised $3.0B earlier this year and XPeng (XPEV) received a $700M cash infusion from German carmaker Volkswagen lately. This, of course, would mean dilution for shareholders and for this reason alone I would not recommend VinFast Auto at this time.

Source: VinFast

The revenue volume of VinFast Auto is also still relatively low as well: the company achieved only $65.1M in revenues related to its EV sales in the first-quarter and total Q1'23 revenues of $83.5M. On an annualized basis, VinFast Auto would therefore generate around $334M in revenues. But this revenue volume is only based off of Q1 achievements and the EV maker is going to grow its deliveries and revenues going forward. I believe VinFast Auto could achieve revenues of around $1.0B in FY 2023 which would imply a P/S ratio of 70X.

Source: VinFast

The valuation of VinFast Auto at this point is not only too high, but simply not sustainable, in my opinion: VinFast Auto has a market cap $70B... despite having a relatively low delivery volume and a balance sheet that needs improving. VinFast Auto now has a higher market cap than major legacy and EV companies, a valuation that is not backed by the firm's fundamentals.

Data by YCharts

An EV company that is already delivering a significant amount of electric vehicles and appears to be set to achieve positive EPS this year is Li Auto (LI) which I recommend for those investors that want to invest into a fast-growing, foreign EV company with considerable delivery momentum: Li Auto: A Buy-The-Dip Situation.

Risks with VinFast Auto

The two biggest risks for VinFast Auto relate to valuation and dilution, in my opinion, and not to the company's production ramp. With a market cap of $70B, VinFast Auto is worth more than Ford and NIO combined. Considering that VinFast Auto is still burning a lot of cash and not profitable, the EV maker might have to pursue a capital raise at some point in the future which poses dilution risks for anyone investing at this point.

Should VinFast Auto manage to ramp up its production quickly and move the company towards profitability, I would expect interest in the EV maker to remain high... which may result in an above-average revenue multiplier factor. Clearly, if VinFast Auto executes well and achieves its break-even target next year, the EV company could achieve profitability faster than its Chinese rivals NIO or XPeng which are expected to be profitable only in FY 2026.

Final thoughts

I fear that investors are hopelessly optimistic about VinFast Auto's SPAC deal and I see a major valuation decline hitting investors in the coming days and weeks. I also believe VinFast Auto will have to raise additional cash to finance its production ramp and international expansion which would pose a dilution risk for anybody getting involved now. As in so many other cases (Rivian comes to mind), hype is driving VinFast Auto's valuation more than actual fundamentals. With a relatively small annual delivery volume of 7,400 EVs last year, I believe the risk profile is highly, highly unfavorable for investors that seek out an EV play. Avoid!