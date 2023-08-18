Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nvidia: Don't Be The Greatest Fool

Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
2.25K Followers

Summary

  • My last two bearish articles about Nvidia Corporation stock did not age well because I underestimated the strength of the momentum caused by the AI frenzy.
  • Nvidia stock is overvalued even with wildly optimistic assumptions, and the current market cap is higher than the cumulative revenue over the next decade.
  • The significant risk for a bearish thesis is that nobody knows how long the AI mania may last before the bubble bursts.

Здание корпорации Nvidia в Тайбэе, Тайвань.

BING-JHEN HONG/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment thesis

This is my third analysis of Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA); the previous two did not work well, to be honest. My last article about the stock went live just before the latest

This article was written by

Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
2.25K Followers
I am a highly experienced Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with a strong background in the oilfield and real estate industries. With over a decade of experience in finance, I have led numerous complex due diligence efforts and M&A transactions, both domestically and internationally.In recent years, I have developed a keen interest in equity research and analysis of public companies. This interest has led me to render equity research services for a Dubai-based family office with over $20 million in assets under management (AUM). My expertise in finance allows me to provide valuable insights and recommendations to clients seeking to make informed investment decisions.I pride myself on my ability to analyze financial statements, evaluate market trends, and identify key drivers of growth in different industries. I am passionate about staying up-to-date on the latest developments and trends in the equity research industry, and I am always seeking to enhance my skills and knowledge through continuing education and professional development.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

e
egm71
Today, 10:20 AM
Comments (92)
I am an NVDA bull, but take a look at all the other market leaders....AAPL, MSFT, GOOG... they all have rolled over. I have a long term position, but there is very real risk of a flush following earnings. Heavy market right now. They may have a good report and still sink.
n
nyc3053 Australia
Today, 10:18 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.07K)
Do doot do doot do do do do doot do doot do doot do do do do doot do doot do do do do, Pop goes the weasel!
M
Mserg87
Today, 10:10 AM
Premium
Comments (18)
They just don't stop.
siriusmarine profile picture
siriusmarine
Today, 10:09 AM
Comments (836)
😂🤣 It's funny how persistent some people can be to push an opinion/narrative - Even when it wrong.

Good laugh this morning - Thanks!
B
BEI Monaco
Today, 10:16 AM
Premium
Comments (28)
@siriusmarine I sure hope the inevitable great losses ahead for Nvidia shareholders will teach them a bit of humility, and a casual lesson on valuation
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.