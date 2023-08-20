Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

5 Mistakes That Can Destroy Your Financial Independence

Aug. 20, 2023 11:30 AM ET8 Comments
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Financial literacy is a mandatory responsibility for everyone.
  • You are never too young or too old to become financially independent.
  • The money habit mistakes covered in this article could turn retirement into a costly and stressful endeavor; remediate them immediately!
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of High Dividend Opportunities get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

A senior man planning his finance, paying bills and looking unhappy while using laptop at home. A mature man going through paperwork and working online with a computer and feeling confused, stressed and unsure

shapecharge/E+ via Getty Images

Co-authored with “Hidden Opportunities.”

Growing up comes with responsibilities. As children, we are often shielded from life's harsh realities and expectations, as parents do their best to provide an affordable yet comfortable upbringing. But as we grow up, we inherit

If you want full access to our Model Portfolio and our current Top Picks, join us at High Dividend Opportunities for a 2-week free trial.

We are the largest income investor and retiree community on Seeking Alpha with +6000 members actively working together to make amazing retirements happen. With over 45 picks and a +9% overall yield, you can supercharge your retirement portfolio right away.

We are offering a limited-time sale for 28% off your first year. Get started!

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!


This article was written by

Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
104.3K Followers

I am a former Investment and Commercial Banker with over 35 years of experience in the field. I have been advising both individuals and institutional clients on high-yield investment strategies since 1991. I am the lead analyst at High Dividend Opportunities, the #1 service on Seeking Alpha for 6 years running.

Our unique Income Method fuels our portfolio and generates yields of +9% alongside steady capital gains. We have generated 16% average annual returns for our 7,500+ members, so they see their portfolios grow even while living off of their income! Join us for a 2-week free trial and get access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% overall yield. Our motto is: No one needs to invest alone!

Click here to find out more!

In addition to being a former Certified Public Accountant ("CPA") from the State of Arizona (License # 8693-E), I hold a BS Degree from Indiana University, Bloomington, and a Masters degree from Thunderbird School of Global Management (Arizona). I currently serve as a CEO of Aiko Capital Ltd, an investment research company incorporated in the UK. My Research and Articles have been featured on Forbes, Yahoo Finance, TheStreet, Investing.com, ETFdailynews, NASDAQ.Com, FXEmpire, and of course, on Seeking Alpha. Follow me on this page to get alerts whenever I publish new articles.

The service is supported by a large team of seasoned income authors who specialize in all sub-sectors of the high-yield space to bring you the best available opportunities. By having 6 experts on your side, each of whom invest in our own recommendations, you can count on the best advice. (We wouldn't follow it ourselves if we didn't truly believe it!)

In addition to myself, our experts include:

1) Treading Softly

2) Beyond Saving

3) Philip Mause

4) PendragonY

5) Hidden Opportunities

We cover all aspects and sectors in the high yield space including dividend stocks, CEFs, baby bonds, preferreds, REITs, and more! To learn more about “High Dividend Opportunities” and see if you qualify for a free trial, please check out our landing page:

High Dividend Opportunities

High Dividend Opportunities ('HDO') is a service by Aiko Capital Ltd, a limited company - All rights are reserved.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, and Hidden Opportunities all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (8)

L
Las Vegas $$
Today, 12:21 PM
Comments (900)
A lot of great advice in this article! Too bad they don’t teach this in elementary & high schools where naive kids are about to take on undischargeable student loan debt instead of “change your sex before hormones kick in” (almost criminal) subjects!
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 12:23 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (32.23K)
@Las Vegas $$ glad you liked the topics covered in the article. Happy to be a voice in helping readers improve their financial literacy
L
Las Vegas $$
Today, 12:30 PM
Comments (900)
@Rida Morwa you provide a lot of great information to all of us ( whether or not we have learned most of it the hard way!).
John R. Clark profile picture
John R. Clark
Today, 12:15 PM
Premium
Comments (2.05K)
This is just about spot-on. I can attest to it as a former expert in strategic MISuses of money and credit.

On living paycheck to paycheck and such, this means one thing ... spending all your money before the next check if not sooner, each and every time. It tells nothing about the necessity or wisdom of your choices, except those must be pretty poor. The way to find out how in particular is to show someone your pay stubs, bank and credit card statements.

As for paying down credit cards high- interest first, that sounds so nice in theory, but for a typical set of consumer debts saves almost nothing in practice on top of being tedious and demoralizing. For the PURPOSE of it is to prolong your indebtedness by keeping all accounts open as long as the formula requires. Whereas the snowball method of knocking out your smallest debt first, BAM, then next smallest, BAM, and so on means a completed task each time, and with it one less minimum payment
now to be applied to the next "target."

The point of paying "down" debt is to free up your card(s) for repeat misuse, opposite to paying OFF and staying OFF.

When you keep a budget and seek ways to beat it in every category, it's amazing how unspent dollars leak INTO your savings! This money you can reinvest or hold for planned near-term uses, the better to leave more of your dividends (say) at work.

Compliments to Rida for mentioning unplanned expenses, not "unexpected.". What possible mishap should you keep ever surprised and unready for? When you THINK ready and STAY ready with some handy cash and budgetary recourses, accidents, setbacks, and disasters seem to come less often and be less stressful when they do

Good for today. Thanks, everyone!
C
Carolanne1
Today, 11:53 AM
Comments (32)
Mad Banker:
Is that all you got out of his article? One risky investment opportunity to pan him on?Seriously? I own MPW as well, along with 30 other of Rida’s profitable recommendations that I am quite thrilled about.
I am not expecting him to be 100% omnipotent any more than I would Warren Buffett- his article is about making serious financial mistakes on a daily basis and is full of sage advice. Perhaps you should heed it.
Carolanne
m
mz1111
Today, 11:51 AM
Comments (524)
Another great article. Thank you. Rids could you comment on CEQPR preferred after recent buyout? Keep it? Sell?
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 11:58 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (32.23K)
@mz1111 thank you for your readership
We are providing our update on CEQP.PR to subscribers today. In short, we remain optimistic about the merger and see positive synergies and improved distribution coverage for the preferred investors.
Doug Smiley profile picture
Doug Smiley
Today, 11:50 AM
Comments (286)
6. You buy call options above 0.25 Delta. You sell put options below -0.1 Delta.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.