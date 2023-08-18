Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why $19 Seems Like An Unbreachable Wall For Palantir

Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Palantir's stock has slipped from its year-to-date high back to the mid-teens after Q2 earnings, in line with our PT at $14.
  • This is in line with our concerns about the durability of Palantir's growth prospects, especially given uncertainties still on AI Platform ("AIP") monetization.
  • The stock's recent pullback highlights increasing urgency from investors for tangible proof that AIP could be accretive to Palantir's growth trajectory, and drive expanded TAM capture.
  • We explain why our view on the stock has not changed from Palantir's Q2 earnings in the following analysis.
  This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Livy Investment Research.

Palantir Technologies headquarters campus exterior view in Silicon Valley. - Palo Alto, California, USA - 2019

Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In our previous coverage on the Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) stock, we discussed why we think its steep surge in valuation is more prone than not to a downward adjustment back to a

Livy Investment Research
Boutique investment research shop providing professional coverage on disruptive thematic equities. Our analysis provides a deep dive on growth drivers present in the secular market to identify outperforming investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

G
Grad91
Today, 11:42 AM
Comments (465)
Until the entire industry (save Nvidia, which has already manufactured the cash machine) shows how AI can be monetized, PLTR stays below $20/share. They are already overvalued, and this from someone who got in at the beginning.

I have no doubt AI will drive PLTR to higher levels; the question is how quickly or slowly…
O
Orion Pax Roosevelt
Today, 11:19 AM
Comments (1.31K)
30 by this time next year.
Thomas44 profile picture
Thomas44
Today, 10:49 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (334)
"Yet, this also makes it difficult to not draw comparisons between AIP’s productivity suite and other AI-enabled “copilot” offerings announced by hyperscalers like Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOG / GOOGL), and Amazon (AMZN) to date since the debut of OpenAI’s ChatGPT..."

Alex Karp (CEO of PLTR) stated on the conference call that they are years ahead of the competitors in the field - and referenced it as such: that they are all 'years behind PLTR..." - fwiw
T
TheeSoluution
Today, 10:44 AM
Premium
Comments (954)
I think Game Changer PLTR days under $20 will be over alot sooner then many think. Just my opinion
