Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Domino's Pizza: Quality And Speed Competitors Can't Replicate

Aug. 18, 2023 10:48 AM ETDomino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ)1 Comment
Jake Blumenthal profile picture
Jake Blumenthal
100 Followers

Summary

  • Domino's Pizza is the leading player in the quick-service restaurant (QSR) pizza industry, with a strong market share and global presence.
  • The company's investment in technology and delivery systems has helped it maintain a competitive edge and strong customer loyalty.
  • While the company faces challenges in a competitive market and potential balance sheet risks, its strong brand, consistent growth, and potential for international expansion make it a promising long-term investment.
A Domino"s Pizza restaurant in St. catharines, Ontario, Canada.

JHVEPhoto

Investment Thesis

Domino's Pizza Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) is the worlds largest pizza chain and leader in quick-service restaurant (QSR) pizza. The company operates over 19,500 stores in more than 90 markets, using its leading-edge technology to provide convenience, quality, and

This article was written by

Jake Blumenthal profile picture
Jake Blumenthal
100 Followers
My name is Jake Blumenthal, I am a Wealth Management Advisor & Portfolio Analyst at Meridian Wealth Management, a registered investment advisory. I use a combination of financial, technical, and macroeconomic analysis to form investment thesis and opinions. I research growth and value companies along with all types of funds and themes. I look for short term trends and long term opportunities. Utilizing different valuation methods and modeling techniques I strive to find opportunity for investors to grow portfolios and mitigate risk.- Please do not hesitate to reach out. If you would like to learn more about the services we offer at Meridian, what a financial advisor could do for you, or learn more about my investment process please reach out using my email or Linkedin below.- Email: jblumenthal@meridianwealthllc.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Jake Blumenthal is a Registered Investment Advisor and Portfolio Analyst with Meridian Wealth Management, a SEC Registered Investment Advisor. The views and opinions expressed in the following content are solely those of Jake Blumenthal and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of his employer, Meridian Wealth Management. The content provided is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial advice or a recommendation to engage in any investment or financial strategy. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial professional before making any investment decisions. Meridian Wealth Management does not endorse or take responsibility for any content shared by Jake Blumenthal outside of his official duties at the company.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Jake Blumenthal profile picture
Jake Blumenthal
Today, 11:17 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (35)
Thank you for reading my article!

Feel free to comment thoughts, questions, or ideas on the article or DPZ below!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.