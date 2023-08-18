Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Private Equity Bites Off Mostly What It Can Chew

Aug. 18, 2023 10:45 AM ETPEX, PSP, KKR, TPG
Summary

  • Private equity firms notched nearly $300 billion of acquisitions worldwide through Aug. 15, according to Dealogic data.
  • Deals in the $1 billion to $5 billion range are running closest to the same pace as 2022.
  • Debt availability remains far from its heady 2021 peak, though. Banks are backing deals with lower multiples of borrowing to EBITDA.

By Breakingviews

Buyout barons are nibbling their way back. Smaller transactions are a sensible way to stay active, and there are growing reasons to think mega-buyouts won't come roaring back anytime soon. Hoards of capital can't sit unspent indefinitely, however.

