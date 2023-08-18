Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PayPal Stock: Think Twice Before Loading Up Here

Aug. 18, 2023 11:16 AM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)1 Comment
Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • PayPal's Q2 results showed revenue growth of 7.4% YoY, but the stock plummeted over 12% on the day of the report.
  • Investors fear that PayPal will continue to lose market share, leading to a decline in valuation multiples.
  • My valuation model says the stock is slightly undervalued, having no margin of safety at its current price.
  • The new CEO, Alex Chriss, may have the potential to turn things around, but the future of PayPal's growth remains uncertain.
:Silhouette of upset Australian woman over PayPal logo

chameleonseye

The last and only time I wrote about PayPal Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) was after its Q1 FY2023 report in May, after which PYPL stock fell nearly 13% in one day and then continued to fall, losing another 10% or so after

This article was written by

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
6.11K Followers

The chief investment analyst in a small family office registered in Singapore, responsible for developing investment ideas in equities, setting parameters for investment portfolio allocation, and analyzing potential venture capital investments.

A generalist in nature, common sense investing approach. BS in Finance.

During the heyday of the IPO market, I developed an AI model [in the R statistical language] that returned an alpha of around 24% over the IPO market's return in 2021. Currently, I focus on medium-term investment ideas based on cycle analysis and fundamental analysis of individual companies and industries.


Get a free 7-day trial +25% off for up to 12 months on TrendSpider with the coupon code: DS25


**Disclaimer: Associated with Oakoff Investments, another Seeking Alpha Contributor

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

t
theloveofmoney
Today, 11:26 AM
Comments (121)
Good read but you answered yourself. Inclining revenue declining revenue per user. Means more user.

I think it’s interesting hearing people in the USA talk about PayPal. I live abroad but am from the USA. People literally have no idea how much it’s used. I pay all my employees through it. The new usdc coin is now requested from all employees because of the lack of banking opportunities in other countries. All transactions including out to eat sending money buying clothes everything is used with PayPal. Most people Latin American countries don’t have iPhones so Apple Pay is almost non existent. Mastercard and visa require banks accounts. In the Dominican Republic Puerto Rico Columbia and Brazil my places I live and work. 10 years ago everything was cash now everything is almost solely paypal for all transactions.
