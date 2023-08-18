Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Synopsys: A Winner In The Smart Everything Era

Aug. 18, 2023 11:36 AM ETSynopsys, Inc. (SNPS)
Dilantha De Silva profile picture
Dilantha De Silva
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Although NVIDIA has attracted the attention of growth investors, many other application software companies are playing a pivotal role in bringing AI ambitions to life. Synopsys is one.
  • The world's top semiconductor companies, including IBM, Intel, and NVIDIA, have partnered with Synopsys.
  • Synopsys.ai is the industry's first full-stack, AI-driven EDA suite.
  • The company's three-pronged AI strategy will be at the center of its growth story in the foreseeable future.
  • The company is fairly valued from a historical perspective but now may not be the time to book gains.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Beat Billions get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Synopsys World Headquarters, Mountain View, CA

jejim

2023, so far, has been a banner year for many chip companies with exposure to artificial intelligence technology. For instance, NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), which is widely believed to be a big winner in the increasing adoption of AI, has


Unlock Alpha Returns With Our Comprehensive Investment Suite

Beat Billions offers a wide range of tools and resources to help you achieve superior investment returns. Our team of expert analysts uncovers undercovered and thinly followed stocks to supercharge your investment returns.

  • Access our model portfolios and receive actionable ideas to build a successful portfolio.
  • Join our community of like-minded investors and exchange ideas to maximize your investment potential.
  • Keep track of the real-time activities of investing gurus.

Don't miss out on our launch discount - act now to secure your subscription and start supercharging your portfolio!




    This article was written by

    Dilantha De Silva profile picture
    Dilantha De Silva
    10.74K Followers
    I am Dilantha De Silva, an investment analyst with 8+ years in the investment management industry. Before becoming an independent publisher, I worked as a buy-side analyst in a leading boutique wealth management firm in Dubai where I dedicated my time to identifying U.S. small-cap stocks for the funds managed by the firm. I am the founder of Beat Billions, a premium Investing Group on Seeking Alpha focused on identifying alpha-generating thinly followed stocks in the market. I am a CFA Level III candidate and an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (UK).

    Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

    Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

    Recommended For You

    Comments

    Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
    To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
    Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
    If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.