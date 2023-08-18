ericsphotography/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

In January, I wrote an article titled Ally Financial Stock Explodes. Back then, we discussed the strong post-earnings surge that may not have been warranted, given the increasing risks in the consumer loan space.

A half year later, I am going to re-assess my view, as we have new data. Not only did the company recently report its 2Q23 earnings, but we're also seeing new macro developments that point to more stress down the road.

In light of the bigger picture and the risk/reward, I will continue to make the case that Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) is not a great place to be.

So, let's dive into the details!

Auto Loan Quality Is Going Down The Drain

According to a recent Wall Street Journal article, although overall consumer distress remains contained, certain loan types are witnessing a return to, and even surpassing, pre-pandemic delinquency levels.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Quarterly Report on Household Debt and Credit highlighted an acceleration in credit card and auto loan delinquencies, outpacing the pace of 2019.

Wall Street Journal

Unsurprisingly, the most acute stress is seen among borrowers with poor credit records. Subprime auto loan delinquency rates spiked to 5.37% in June, far exceeding prime loan rates.

However, the distress level doesn't match that of past delinquency periods, as foreclosures and bankruptcies remain lower than pre-pandemic levels.

Wall Street Journal

While I cannot make the case that we all need to start panicking, the trend is in the wrong direction.

Furthermore, if pressure on auto values continues, we could see a further acceleration in auto delinquencies.

According to Bloomberg (emphasis added):

The loan-to-value ratios, or LTVs, could be foreshadowing higher delinquencies ahead, the study found. Negative equity, or the amount that debt exceeds a vehicle's value, has ballooned in recent years, with some consumers stepping into car dealerships $10,000 underwater. "As vehicle prices have risen and overall inflation remains elevated, consumers are increasingly starting in higher than average LTV positions to afford used vehicles," Satyan Merchant, a senior vice president at TransUnion, and its auto business lead, said in a statement.

Even worse, on top of declining economic growth, we continue to see elevated rates, which is pressuring both consumers and businesses.

Freddie Mac reported that the 30-year mortgage rate is now at a 20-year high!

Freddie Mac

Having said all of this, let's see how the company behind the ALLY ticker is doing.

What To Make Of ALLY

The second quarter wasn't half bad. The company achieved an adjusted EPS of $0.96, which shows its ability to perform effectively in a challenging operating environment.

The core Return on Tangible Common Equity ("ROTCE") stood at 14%. Despite challenges posed by rapidly rising short-term interest rates, the net interest margin remained relatively stable at 3.4%.

While there is momentum in earning asset yields, the company expects continued pressure on the cost of funds due to the rising short-term rates.

Nonetheless, the longer-term NIM trajectory remains relatively stable, with full-year 2023 NIM projected to be around 3.4%, despite the challenging rate environment.

Ally Financial

Furthermore, during its earnings call, the company emphasized its conservative liquidity position, which is underpinned by a robust deposits franchise that saw retail deposits increase by nearly $0.5 billion.

Insured balances surged by $1.3 billion, accounting for 92% of the portfolio.

Ally Financial

Furthermore, the insurance sector experienced growth in dealer relationships, as written premiums rose by 14% year-over-year.

Ally Bank also showed an increase in total deposits to $154 billion, with over 1 million active credit card holders.

The company introduced the One Ally digital experience and is set to rebrand Allied credit cards.

Ally Financial

Additionally, according to the company, Corporate Finance continued to demonstrate disciplined growth, with a notable 100% first-lien position in its $10.1 billion portfolio.

Having said that, consolidated net charge-offs were down quarter-over-quarter, influenced by typical seasonal trends and a specific charge-off within Corporate Finance.

Ally Financial

Retail auto net charge-offs were slightly higher than prior guidance, impacted by elevated loss frequency but benefiting from favorable severity due to higher used values.

While 30-day delinquencies increased, the company believes that its investments support communication with consumers and loss mitigation.

In the bottom right, 30-day delinquencies increased 36 basis points quarter-over-quarter. More specifically, the 30-day delinquency rate rose less than we typically see in a normalized environment. Delinquencies will increase seasonally throughout the second half of 2023 and we continue to assess the impact of inflation. But the investments we've made will support our ability to communicate with consumers and mitigate losses. - ALLY 2Q23 Earnings Call.

Although auto delinquency rates were higher than expected, they did benefit from better auto values, making car values the Achilles heel of financial stability.

Ally Financial

According to the company, used vehicle values increased year-to-date and are projected to decline across the second half of 2023, with a full-year decline of 8%, in line with prior projections.

Hence, Ally's focus on EVs continues, with strong origination growth in the EV segment, driven by market demand and the company's unique scale and dealer relationships. I also believe that the EV market has better credit, as EVs are usually more expensive.

Zooming out a bit, the auto segment reported pre-tax income of $501 million, driven by pricing momentum and supported by a shift in origination profile to capture market opportunities.

Ally Financial

The company's web-based auction platform, SmartAuction, and pass-through program revenue contribute to the auto business's evolving revenue streams.

Ally Financial

Based on this context, and according to the company, despite near-term pressures, momentum in the asset side of the balance sheet positions Ally for margin expansion once rates stabilize.

The company believes that the recent data on inflation suggests potential relief from pressures, which could be positive for its prospects. I agree with that.

However, inflation is sticky, and the market is now realizing that rates may have to remain elevated for longer. It also explains why mortgage rates made a new high, despite a prolonged decline in inflation rates.

As a result, Ally increased its Fed Funds outlook, hiking the terminal rate outlook to 5.50%. It does not see an elevated inflation rate, which is another major part of the bull case. If unemployment were to rise in a sticky inflation environment, we could see an even steeper surge in delinquencies.

Ally Financial

Hence, credit risk management remains a priority, and the company has refined its approach to mitigate potential volatility. Retail auto Net Charge-Offs ("NCOs") for the full year are projected to be 1.8%, aligning with previous guidance.

Ally is also preparing for increased capital and liquidity requirements in the industry, anticipating that Category IV banks may face regulations similar to Global Systemically Important Banks (G-SIBs) in the future.

The company maintains constructive relationships with regulators and is actively building capital to meet these expectations.

Valuation

Looking at the valuation, the company is trading at just 0.72x its book value. Using next year's book value estimate of $45 per share, the company could see a valuation decline to 0.6x its book value.

Data by YCharts

The current consensus price target is $33, which is 22% above the current price.

If the economic environment were stronger, I would absolutely agree with that and make the case for a stock price surge to $40.

The current dividend yield is 4.5% and is backed by a 30% payout ratio.

That's fine, but nothing to write home about, as it's easy to get better yields, given the pressure on banks.

Also, despite this valuation, I cannot make the case that ALLY is a buy. This is based on my view on the economy and the trend in delinquencies. Major tail risks are faster-declining car values, higher unemployment, sticky inflation, and (related) prolonged elevated rates.

I believe that rates can only come down if the Fed is forced to cut, which it won't do until it sees significant weakness in the economy.

Needless to say, I'm not saying this to scare people out of ALLY. Please feel free to disagree with me.

I just believe ALLY does not offer good value, despite its book value discount.

Nonetheless, I did put ALLY on my watch list, as I'm working on plays that I would like to buy in a scenario where the worst-case for the economy turns into reality. If (not when) ALLY gets another major sell-off, I would love to buy it at a much cheaper "distressed" price.

Having said all of this, I'm not having sleepless nights, but I'm increasingly worried about the trends in credit and economic growth. A perfect storm might be brewing unless the Fed gets inflation down without having to risk a hard landing.

Takeaway

After delving into Ally Financial's recent performance and macroeconomic trends, my assessment remains cautious.

Despite the company's resilient 2Q23 earnings and efforts to manage risk, the escalating auto loan distress and potential for worsening economic conditions give me pause.

While Ally's valuation may seem tempting, the complex interplay of factors, from declining car values to sticky inflation, raises concerns.

My stance isn't to scare others but rather to encourage a careful evaluation of the risks and rewards.

As I keep an eye on Ally for potential opportunities, I can't shake the feeling that a storm could be on the horizon unless the Fed successfully navigates inflation and manages a soft landing.

Historically speaking, the odds are not on our side…