Don't Overeat

We are extending our bullish long-term assessment of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) following the second quarter financial report on August 8th. For three sequential quarters, Restaurant Brands announced notable increases in its earnings per share. System-wide revenue and net income increased again in Q1 '23 and Q2 '23.

Yet, we urge retail value investors to be cautious the share price over $70 is nearing the 52-week high of $78. We rate the stock worth a hold for the remainder of the year. There is lots of good news but a plethora of risks. The risks facing the industry and the company can nibble at any buy assessment. It is worth waiting for a dip in the share price before accumulating shares and then only in moderation.

In our January '22 article for Seeking Alpha, we relate the reasons underpinning our bullish position. We watched the stock price climb from the $40s during the pandemic into the high $50s in the first quarter of 2022.

Later, we flagged a number of uncertainties in the company's finances and the macroeconomy, leading us to adopt a cautious position assessing the stock worth a hold in a subsequent article. Not much has changed in our opinion in the underlying causes for caution.

On A Roll

Nevertheless, the stock is compelling; for example:

Consider the prescribed buy ratings from SA and Wall Street analysts and the Strong Buy Quant Rating from SA.

Analysts' Ratings (Seeking Alpha)

The 21.81 PE is a value in contrast to the 30.5x PE of similar quick service, fast food companies.

Consumer spending on casual dining restaurants scales up every year, with food delivery in the U.S. charging ahead, according to a Purdue University study.

Americans are spending 20% more on restaurants than groceries, trading convenience for less time in the kitchen preparing inflation-hit (+11.3%) groceries.

Restaurant Brands reported this month that its Q2 '23 sales grew over 14% Y/Y and global comparable sales were +10%.

The EPS over the last 3 quarters was $0.72, $0.75, and $0.85 in Q2 '23.

Earnings grew over 24% in the last 12 months, and we expect earnings to grow over 13% per year through 2024.

The company generated +$40B in system-wide sales over the past year.

The dividend is being raised to $0.55 with a yield over 3% (66% payout ratio); it is a better yield than the industry average of 2.1%.

Sentiment for Restaurant Brands stock is positive in the financial media.

News Media Sentiment for QSR (TipRanks.com)

Profile

Restaurant Brands International is classified in the restaurant industry supported by consumer discretionary spending.

4 Brands of Restaurant Brands Int (Restaurant Brands International)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. owns or franchises over 30,000 locations in 100 countries. Over 20K are Burger King eateries. Restaurant Brands sells food and drink but is in the business of food technology and value creation. For instance, last September, the company announced Burger King is investing $400M over 2 years in building its premium branding:

To reaffirm the elevated position of its flame-grilled Whopper® and is developing new flavor extensions, while also focusing on Team Member training and rolling out kitchen enhancements to ensure exceptional execution at the restaurant."

Risks

Since emerging from the pandemic, the industry, and the company's restaurants, in particular, face greater challenges. Among American customers, Burger King's standing among big-name quick service restaurants is flat; a dozen competitors lead Burger King in reputation, and 5 other brand-name chains outshine Popeyes.

Labor shortages and demands for higher wages beset the industry. Speed of service, shrinkage, theft, fraud, and inflation are hitting food, supplies, and occupancy costs, forcing chains to raise prices. Digitized menus allow operators to make daily changes, unlike when menus were printed pages. Customer demands for cleaner locations, more menu options, and better security for eat-in locations are challenging, said management. These challenges increase the risk for investors, putting pressure on total earnings and EPS.

This week, Restaurant Brands International announced the pricing of a secondary offering of common shares. The impact on shareholders remains to be seen. According to Seeking Alpha:

a certain selling shareholder to exchange 7,136,149 Class B exchangeable limited partnership units of the (3G Capital Partners Ltd) partnership… RBI LP intends to satisfy the notice with the delivery of an equal number of common shares of the company."

Operating cash flow not covering the debt ($14.4B) well is another potential risk. The debt-to-equity ratio is +275%; cash and equivalents total ~$3.1B. While earnings look strong enough to cover the dividend at this time and the yield is good, the company has a poor record for dividend safety, growth, and consistency.

Adding to the risks is a low valuation Factor Grade. Valuation gets Ds and Cs from Seeking Alpha. The Enterprise Value-to-sales gets an F.

Factor Grades (Seeking Alpha)

Hedge funds decreased their holdings by +40M shares last quarter as the share price rose from ~$52 in September '22 to over $70. Insider buying of shares increased in January and February '23, but they sold off shares worth $4.4M since then. Fewer than half the number of hedge funds own QSR shares in 2023 than owned them in 2019. 33 funds owned shares at the end of 2022 and 27 owned them at the end of Q2 '23.

Insider Trading (QuiverQuantitative.com)

Takeaway

We expect the share price to hover in the upper $60s to $71 per share for the rest of this year, depending on financial machinations. The positives reported over the last two quarters are not likely to continue the momentum in the remainder of 2023. We expect a lower ($0.85) EPS forecast for Q3 '23 against last year's $0.98 that might not yet be factored into the share price.

Industry analysts forecast a compound annual growth rate of 7.2%, a slower growth rate than Restaurant Brands recently experienced or that we foresee for the company. Consumers are still spending money at restaurants and are unlikely to cut back to any significant degree - eating out is part and parcel of the modern culture; for lower-income people, quick service fast food meals are their most affordable nourishment and entertainment. And Burger King is growing more popular in China.

All the companies in this industry face similar headwinds. Companies that invest in food innovation, service efficiencies, and improve perceptions among their customers are the operators and their shareholders who will most prosper.

Burger King has been making the necessary investments, so we are bullish over the long term for the parent company stock. Tim Horton's customers view it "as the most trusted brand in Canada." Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen has a multi-year profitability plan in place. Its sales are up Y/Y as is store-by-store profitability. Firehouse Subs is redesigning its kitchens to increase service efficiencies in the 1,250 locations.

Our takeaway is that Restaurant Brands International's management is aware of the challenging environment and is positively responding. But the risks for retail value investors, despite a good Q2 '23, are not to be given short shrift; thus, we assess the stock with a hold rating or as a moderate buy value on a dip in the share price.