Stellantis Is One Of My Favorite Strong Buys

Aug. 18, 2023 11:47 AM ETStellantis N.V. (STLA)8 Comments
Summary

  • Stellantis is a leading European carmaker embracing electric vehicles with solid fundamentals and impressive revenue and EPS growth.
  • The company pays an 8% dividend that has grown by 29% in the last year, and also implements buybacks to support EPS growth.
  • Stellantis offers opportunities for growth through its shift to EVs, diversification across brands and segments, and dominant position in the European market.

Elegant modern fast and luxury Italian sedan car Maserati Quattroporte in blue navy color produced by Maserati automotive

mgallar

Introduction

As a dividend growth investor, I seek new investment opportunities in income-producing assets. I often add to my existing positions when I find them attractive. I also use market volatility to my advantage by starting new positions to diversify my holdings

This article was written by

Khen Elazar
Khen Elazar
8.94K Followers

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of STLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (8)

V
ValueInvestor_82
Today, 12:39 PM
Premium
Comments (488)
It has been suggested elsewhere that using P/E to value Stellantis is somewhat misleading because P/E does not account for debt of a company. Since Stellantis sits on a huge cash pile and so has negative net debt, the better indicator is EV/EBITDA, which is around 1 the last time I checked. So to say Stellantis has a P/E of 3 actually makes it look more expensive than it really is, as absurd as it may sound.
c
360carguy
Today, 12:01 PM
Premium
Comments (47)
Long hold. Tavares has a strong track record of creating shareholder value. He’s the best of the OEM CEO’s
sho profile picture
sho
Today, 12:13 PM
Premium
Comments (2.06K)
@360carguy Highest dividends in auto industry, PE lowest 3-4, great 2023H1 results www.stellantis.com/...

Dare Forward 2030 EV plan is credible www.stellantis.com/...

I am long with 15% allocation for a "dare invest" good reasons, elaborate later ...
sho profile picture
sho
Today, 12:16 PM
Premium
Comments (2.06K)
@sho a bit more details on Dare Forward 2030, www.stellantis.com/...
sho profile picture
sho
Today, 12:26 PM
Premium
Comments (2.06K)
@sho My only worry is China, BYDDY's inexpensive great cars, they could push it down online like TSLA.
OverTheHorizon profile picture
OverTheHorizon
Today, 11:51 AM
Premium
Comments (11.5K)
Could be a much bigger deal than people are expecting:

“UAW president says union prepared to strike Detroit Three”
seekingalpha.com/...
P
PortguyofVA
Today, 12:04 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (359)
@OverTheHorizon Hurts Stellantis the least, for whatever that is worth.
