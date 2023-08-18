mgallar

Introduction

As a dividend growth investor, I seek new investment opportunities in income-producing assets. I often add to my existing positions when I find them attractive. I also use market volatility to my advantage by starting new positions to diversify my holdings and increase my dividend income for less capital.

The industrial sector is attractive, but investors often overlook it as the companies are "boring" and don't make it to headlines. Therefore, when the stock market rallies, there may still be some value opportunity. One company that I find interesting is Stellantis (NYSE:STLA), a leading European carmaker embracing electric vehicles.

I will analyze Stellantis using my methodology for analyzing dividend growth stocks. I am using the same method to make it easier to compare researched companies. I will examine the company's fundamentals, valuation, growth opportunities, and risks. I will then try to determine if it's a good investment.

Seeking Alpha's company overview shows that:

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vehicles, parts and services, retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, DS, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Ram, Opel, Lancia, Vauxhall, Peugeot, Teksid, and Comau brand names.

Fundamentals

The revenues of Stellantis have increased significantly since the merged company started trading. 15% increase in two years for an auto company that is well established is impressive. Moreover, the company grows sales by increasing its volumes, meaning sales are growing not only due to the higher inflation. In the future, as seen on Seeking Alpha, the analyst consensus expects Stellantis to keep growing sales at an annual rate of ~4% in the medium term.

The EPS (earnings per share) has grown even faster as it grew by 25% over the same period. Costs are lower as there are fewer supply chain challenges. Moreover, as scale grows and the company opens more gigafactories, it needs less investment. Investors should consider slower EPS growth, as there will be more new investments in the medium as the company becomes more efficient and shifts its focus to electric vehicles. In the future, as seen on Seeking Alpha, the analyst consensus expects Stellantis to keep growing EPS at an annual rate of ~1% in the medium term.

Regarding the dividend, the company pays an 8% dividend that has grown by 29% in the last year in Euros. The USD amount was $1.47, and it is paid annually. The company maintains a low payout ratio of 25%, and due to its low valuation, the yield is so high. The company now has a progressive dividend policy but will likely keep growing as the EPS grows. Still, if you seek a company that pays a progressive dividend in USD, this may not be a suitable investment.

In addition to dividends, Stellantis, like many more companies, is returning capital to shareholders via buybacks. Buybacks support EPS growth as they reduce the number of shares outstanding. Moreover, buybacks are extremely efficient when the share price is attractive. In the past several months, the number of shares decreased by 3%. In February, the company announced a 1.5B Euros buyback plan, which equates to 3% of the company's shares. The company expanded the plan in June 2023.

Valuation

The P/E (price to earnings) ratio, when taking into account the forecasted EPS for 2023, stands at 3.12. This is an extremely low valuation, meaning that the company is predicted to earn almost its entire market cap in the next three years. The company is new and created due to a significant merger and therefore lacks a long track record. Investors are more suspicious, and while the valuation has increased, the share price is still extremely attractive as the company keeps executing.

The graph below from Fast Graphs emphasizes how the shares of Stellantis are attractively valued. The share price hasn't moved much since 2017, even before the merger. However, the EPS has increased significantly. The average P/E ratio of the company, including the years before the merger, was 11. Therefore, the current valuation offers a significant discount with a very large margin of safety. Therefore, investors who like the investment thesis should consider the current entry point.

Opportunities

The first opportunity for Stellantis is its shift to EV (electric vehicles) for all of its brands. Stellantis is investing in shifting its position, which is an expensive feat. The company is securing the needed supply chain for electronics and batteries. Its goal is to become a leading EV company, and therefore it adapts its cars as it plans to offer EVs with over 800 km of range to its clients, meaning that almost every segment is covered.

"The customer is always at the heart of Stellantis, and our commitment with this €30 billion-plus investment plan is to offer iconic vehicles that have the performance, capability, style, comfort, and electric range that fit seamlessly into their daily lives."

(Carlos Tavares, CEO)

Another opportunity for Stellantis is its diversification. The company offers fourteen brands that cover all segments. From Jeep to Maserati and from Opel to Fiat, Stellantis caters to the needs of every client on every continent. Therefore, the company can capitalize on opportunities in every segment and geography. If there is a demand for luxury cars, it may offer Maserati, and if there is a demand for small, simpler cars, it may offer Fiat. That's an extremely wide value proposition.

The company is also an extremely dominant player in Europe. It is the third-largest player in the European Union when it comes to electric vehicles and the leading player when it comes to electric commercial vehicles. The European market is a leading EV market as the EU incentivizes the transition towards electric cars. Maintaining a leading position in an incentivized market is a great growth opportunity, as Stellantis will be able to capitalize on the subsidies.

Risks

The market share in North America has declined to 10%. It is down 130 bps yearly, reflecting in part very strong Ram & Jeep results in 2022. While the company believes the decline is only temporary, it is still risky. If the company continues to lose market share in the important American market, it may struggle to grow. Electric cars are products most suitable for developed countries with the needed infrastructure, so maintaining and increasing U.S. market share is an absolute necessity.

The same competition that challenges Stellantis in North America is also present in other geographies. The competition comes from leading OEMs with a long legacy, western newcomers such as Tesla (TSLA), and other newcomers, mainly in China, seeking to penetrate into Western markets. The auto market is extremely competitive, and Stellantis will have to improve its cost structure and offer a superb product to be a leading player.

Interest rates are another prominent risk for Stellantis. The company sells cars which are expensive products. Therefore, people are used to acquiring cars using debt. As interest rates are higher, the cost of debt is much higher than it used to be. Therefore, customers may delay the purchase of new cars to avoid extremely expensive car loans. Moreover, clients who buy cars may prefer a cheaper, less sophisticated car.

Conclusions

To conclude, Stellantis is a new house for some of the most well-known brands in the auto industry. Therefore, while it is not a famous brand by itself, it is a leading company in its field. The company has solid fundamentals with growth in its top and bottom lines, leading to generous buybacks and dividends. The company is shifting towards electric vehicles across all brands and maintains a strong position worldwide.

While the company is active in a competitive market, it will likely suffer more from other industry-wide challenges. The interest rates are climbing, making auto loans more expensive. While there are risks to the investment thesis, the valuation is extremely attractive. At three times earnings, there is plenty of margin of safety, and when shares are so cheap, the dividend alone accounts for a massive return. Therefore, I rate Stellantis a strong buy at the current valuation.