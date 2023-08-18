Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Energy Transfer's Massive Purchase Of Crestwood Equity Partners Makes Sense

Aug. 18, 2023 11:52 AM ETCrestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP), CEQPPR, ET10 Comments
Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Energy Transfer LP has agreed to acquire Crestwood Equity Partners LP in a $7.1 billion all-stock transaction.
  • The deal brings solid financial and operational benefits, including cost synergies and potential revenue growth.
  • The acquisition should validate Energy Transfer's undervalued stock price and provide long-term value for shareholders.
Business mergers and acquisitions concept. Share acquisition, asset business acquisition, amalgamation. Business review and development model. The abbreviation M and A on smart background, copy space.

Parradee Kietsirikul

August 16th ended up being a monumental day for both Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) and Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP). Shares of both companies rose after news broke that the former had

This article was written by

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
28.33K Followers

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor. He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ET either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (10)

s
1sinedo
Today, 12:30 PM
Comments (2.61K)
I'm surprised the author, who has a sizable ET position, doesn't understand that "cash" in an MLP deal, indicates a purchase, and that kills the value of the deal because of recovery of depreciation and any other tax benefits that the purchased asset-holders have. It would never pass if it included cash.
D
Doug3684
Today, 12:13 PM
Premium
Comments (7)
It would be very hard to get approval of CEQP unit holders to approve a taxable transaction at this valuation. As a unit holder I am not excited about all the conjecture of the discounted value of ET units. I feel we are losing the talent of Bob Phillips who I feel is excellent.
elliot_mllr profile picture
elliot_mllr
Today, 12:05 PM
Premium
Comments (6.94K)
I find it difficult to accord credibility to an article that describes equity in partnerships as shares and refers to limited partners as shareholders. The differences are not merely superficial, they are material from a tax and operational perspective.
Elliot Miller.
Xav Welsh profile picture
Xav Welsh
Today, 12:04 PM
Premium
Comments (1.97K)
Long CEQP and CEQP-P. The deal is a meh-OK for me. We’ll get distribution growth under ET. I’ll take it, but this is a solid buy for ET unit holders for sure.
r
rjbaran
Today, 12:03 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (6)
I own CEQP/PR , How will this affect my preferred holdings ?
houtex profile picture
houtex
Today, 12:21 PM
Comments (12.36K)
@rjbaran
When you have questions like that best to check the merger agreement filing. You can read the agreement or read the “cover letter” that accompanies the filing.

each preferred unit representing a limited partner interest in the Partnership (the “Partnership Preferred Units”) that is outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time will, at the election of the holder of such Partnership Preferred Unit, be either (i) converted into a Partnership Common Unit at a conversion ratio more fully described in the Merger Agreement, subject to the payment of any accrued but unpaid distributions prior to closing of the Merger, and subsequently converted into Energy Transfer Common Units at the Exchange Ratio, (ii) converted into a security of Energy Transfer that has substantially similar terms as the Partnership Preferred Units (“Energy Transfer Substantially Equivalent Units”), or (iii) redeemed in exchange for cash or Partnership Common Units and subsequently converted into Energy Transfer Common Units at the Exchange Ratio, at the sole discretion of Crestwood Equity GP LLC (the “General Partner”), at a price of $9.218573 per Partnership Preferred Unit, plus accrued and unpaid distributions to the date of such redemption.

www.sec.gov/...
C
Callitlikeitis
Today, 12:28 PM
Comments (341)
@rjbaran search SA for CEQP pr -…. Already written about in detail. seekingalpha.com/...
sharks5479 profile picture
sharks5479
Today, 12:37 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (42)
@houtex will be interesting to see how substantially similar terms means. Two important factors of CEQP- are its not callable and significant penalty if distributions are deferred.
CadillacStyle03 profile picture
CadillacStyle03
Today, 11:59 AM
Comments (530)
And that’s why I will remain a holder and dividend collector for now and the future. Thank you very much.
