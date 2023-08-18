Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Semantix, Inc. (STIX) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 18, 2023 11:18 AM ETSemantix, Inc. (STIX), STIXW
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.05K Followers

Semantix, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIX) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 17, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Augusto Vilela - Head of Investor Relations

Leonardo Santos - Chief Executive Officer, Founder and Chairman

Adriano Alcalde - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Rudy Kessinger - D.A. Davidson

Operator

Good morning, everyone. And welcome to Semantix's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Augusto Vilela, Semantix Head of Investor Relations and M&A. Please go ahead.

Augusto Vilela

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining our second quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Joining me on the call today is Leonardo Santos, our CEO, Founder and Chairman, and Adriano Alcalde, our CFO.

By now, everyone should have access to our earnings announcement. This announcement is also on our Investor Relations website. During this call, we will make forward-looking statements, including statements about our business outlook, strategies and long-term goals. These comments are based on our plans, predictions and expectations as of today, which may change over time. Our actual results could differ materially due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the risk factors outlined in our 20-F filed with the SEC.

Also, during this call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are not intended to be substitute of our GAAP results. Please refer to our earnings release on our Investor Relations website for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures as well as additional context on our key operating metrics. And finally, this call in its entirety is being webcast from our Investor Relations website at ir.semantix.ai. And an audio replay will be available on

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.