Finally, Saying Oxi To AT&T (Rating Downgrade)

Aug. 18, 2023 12:19 PM ETAT&T Inc. (T)12 Comments
Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • AT&T's stock has been underperforming for years and is heavily indebted, making it an unattractive long-term investment.
  • There may be a near-term rebound in AT&T's stock, but the upside is minimal and the company's growth prospects are lacking.
  • AT&T's acquisition of Time Warner was a disaster, and its outdated and inefficient managerial approach is unlikely to change.
AT&T central office. AT&T wrapped up its merger with WarnerMedia and now controls HBO, CNN and DirecTV

jetcityimage

I've lived in beautiful and sunny Greece for the last year and a half, and my favorite thing about Greece is the people here. The Greeks have a rich and proud history, and one of my favorite national holidays here is "Oxi-Day."

Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
43.41K Followers

Hi, I'm Victor! It all goes back to looking at stock quotes in the old Wall St. Journal when I was a kid. What do these numbers mean, I thought? Fortunately, my uncle was a successful commodities trader on the NYMEX, and I got him to teach me how to invest. I bought my first actual stock in a company when I was 20, and the rest, as they say, is history. Over the years, some of my top investments include Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Netflix, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nike, JPMorgan, Bitcoin, and others.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DIS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long a diversified portfolio with hedges.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (12)

P
Panagiotis1
Today, 1:13 PM
Comments (417)
As a minor Greek language comment, the Greeks do not pronounce "no" in Greek with an "x" sound. Rather, it is like "o-chee:

www.youtube.com/...

I am looking for a "yes" ("nai") in Greek, pronounced "neh".

With respect to AT&T's dividend cut, it is my understanding that the dividend cut was done because of the spinoff of the Warner property, not because of problems with the telco side of the business.
d
danot
Today, 1:09 PM
Comments (1.85K)
I agree with the article and hoping to eventually exit all my $T and $WBD shares as soon as possible. I think $T might eventually have a short term dead cat bounce in the next year to $20 - where I'll gladly exit. I no longer believe in the long term story for $T. T-mobile does not pay a dividend and it's hyper growth is directed against the two high dividend payers ($VZ, and $T). Buying $SCHD instead to get rid of individual stock risk.
sid gold profile picture
sid gold
Today, 1:03 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (770)
The underperforming assets have been sold and management is concentrating on current assets, debt is fixed rate
IMHO T is a buy
a
aochamp
Today, 1:01 PM
Comments (1.61K)
The author is certainly entitled to his opinion which I respect but my view is the opposite i.e. I strongly believe that management has learned their lesson and the very, very strong FCF will enable T to continue to pay the very generous dividend (no more cuts) as well as reduce the debt.As a result, I will continue to hold my very long position in which my total dividends are now 2/3 of my cost basis.
bobsar profile picture
bobsar
Today, 12:44 PM
Comments (1.22K)
Capitulation is what I have been waiting for. So I think this is the bottom. I expect little growth but the yield is great. T is still a cash machine. I understand if you're in at 25-30 you can't be OK with T. But under 18-20 the yield is nice and they have plenty of cash. Getting back to 20 is somewhat of a lift too. But T hasn't been a growth story for some time. Also they handed you WBD stock and you should consider that in your analysis.
Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
Today, 1:01 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (4.8K)
@bobsar are you sure that divided is sustainable, because if not T is going lower
IlwacoSteve profile picture
IlwacoSteve
Today, 12:37 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4)
You’re preaching to the choir Reverend. I said OXI to T years ago and never looked back.
Great article for the unbelievers though!
Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
Today, 12:44 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (4.8K)
@IlwacoSteve Oxi, Oxi, Oxi to AT&T... ))
The Great Bildo profile picture
The Great Bildo
Today, 12:36 PM
Premium
Comments (32)
You gave a great bear case. Remember the old adage "past performance is not indicative..."

2-3% revenue growth
Lowest drop in New device revenue compared to T mobile, and VZ. Largest Fiber internet infrastructure of any company (which imo is a catalyst)
Should be a beneficiary of government funds to.continue broadband build.out into rural areas.
Majority of debt is at a fixed rate under current fed rate. I'm bullish
Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
Today, 12:43 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (4.8K)
@The Great Bildo Good luck, sir. All the best!
S
Simoyw
Today, 12:35 PM
Premium
Comments (2)
This is the worst time to sell. Neverthless if the decision is based on fundamentals it's never the wrong time to sell/buy. I still wonder myself why these types of articles are never published when the stock is high. Fundamentally the company has not changed much in the last months.
Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
Today, 12:42 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (4.8K)
@Simoyw Best to sell on strength after a rebound
