SPY: Time To Take Chips Off The Table

Aug. 18, 2023 12:30 PM ETSPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)QQQ
Stony Chambers Asset Research
Summary

  • There is much optimism priced into markets, including rate cuts, soft landing, and AI.
  • The hype around AI has driven bullish sentiments and pulled up the indices, but there is a risk of overvaluation and speculative hype.
  • The rising VIX and VVIX indicate growing nervousness and uncertainty in the market, potentially leading to a deeper drawdown.
  • I cover some hedging strategies for portfolio protection. There is no need to sell (and pay taxes) when you can use derivatives to hedge.

Bear Warning Sign

wildpixel

Markets have started a concerning downtrend since the beginning of this month. Retail data is demonstrating positive trends, suggesting a resilient economy, yet the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (

This article was written by

Stony Chambers Asset Research
Stony Chambers is a research service that synthesizes cogent investment perspectives on risk assets. The investment philosophy centers around deep fundamentals, impactful narratives, and Austrian economics. Time horizon is the primary dividing factor for research. Long-horizon research will focus on digital assets, macro, and general value opportunities. Emphasis is placed on a global, long-run macro view as the basis for these investment considerations. Short-horizon research will focus on options and volatility for income generation and hedging. Personally, I do business development and communications for a decentralized finance (DeFi) startup that brings capital efficient spot and derivatives trading to crypto. I have a few years of investing experience, a strong finance and economics background, and working proficiency in Python programming.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

My derivatives positions (hedges) are all positioned short against SPY and QQQ. These include QQQ short synthetic futures, SPY put spreads, VXX call spreads.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

