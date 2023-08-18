webphotographeer/iStock via Getty Images

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) is a Canadian cannabis producer that's been going through tough times over the last few years. Cannabis stocks have crashed over the last 52 weeks and many pot investors have all but given up on the entire industry. Canopy Growth is the worst performer out of publicly traded cannabis stocks over the last year after failing nearly 85%.

It's understandable from a fundamental point of view that cannabis companies are burning through cash to stay in business due to high competition and unfavorable United States federal legalization.

Don't get me wrong: buying Cannabis stocks over the last year was arguably the worst investment decision you could make.

However, a lot has changed since then, and I believe Canopy Growth shares may have bottomed and could rebound as we head into Q3 and Q4 2023.

That's why I bought CGC shares at around 40 cents just above key support levels from long ago.

Canopy Growth Q1 FY 2024 Quarterly Results

Canopy Growth reported in Q1 FY 2024 of $109 million CAD (Up 3% YoY) with a net loss of $42 million CAD. Gross margins turned positive to 5% thanks to improvements in the Canada cannabis and Storz & Bickel segments.

Canopy Growth CEO David Klein made it clear that the company reduced cash burn by $47 million CAD during Q1 due to a renewed focus on an asset-light business model.

BioSteel, the company's sports drink segment, saw a massive 137% YoY revenue growth during the quarter to $32.5 million CAD.

Cannabis companies have struggled to grow revenue due to U.S. federal Marijuana laws, so it makes sense to diversify the company's revenue streams into sports drinks until legalization becomes a reality in the United States (the current administration appears to be leaning towards legal weed).

The Company ended Q1 FY 2024 with $571 million CAD in cash on its balance sheet along with $1.04 billion CAD in long-term debt.

Canopy Growth Turnaround Plan

I'm a big fan of Canopy Growth's products including the infamous Storz & Bickel vaporizer. The company offers a diverse line of products and will acquire Wana Brands (#2 Cannabis edibles brand in North America), and Jetty Extracts (California-based producer of Cannabis extracts and vaporizers) to aid its entrance into the US Cannabis market.

The company spent $297.5 million to acquire Wana Brands and an undisclosed amount to takeover 100% of Jetty Extracts shares.

After exiting the Canadian retail Cannabis market in 2022, I like Canopy Growth's plans to focus on the world's largest cannabis market before more US states legalize marijuana.

Several Cannabis companies including Canopy Growth struggled for years to make a profit in Canada due to illegal black market sellers and the lack of overall size of Canada's Marijuana industry.

In comparison, the U.S. retail Cannabis market is expected to reach $56 billion in 2026 compared to just $4 billion in Canada. $4 billion isn't a big enough market to generate profitable margins when black market sellers can undercut publicly traded companies in Canada.

Canopy Growth CEO David Klein mentioned the company's turnaround plans in the most recent Q4 2023 earnings call.

He highlighted several key measures to improve the company's bottom line including cost-cutting measures such as reduced employee headcount, lower operating expenses, and expansion into the USA market with Canopy USA.

On August 17th 2023, Canopy Growth sold off its Hershey Drive facility back to Hershey USA for $53 million to further cut costs and strengthen the company's balance sheet.

Canopy USA could be a massive game-changer for the company since it plans to file a proxy with the SEC to comply with Nasdaq listing rules and create a new class of non-votable exchangeable shares.

U.S. Cannabis Sales Are Skyrocketing

Americans are consuming a lot of Cannabis and that's led to massive revenue growth for several state governments.

Maryland legalized Cannabis use in July and reported $87.43 million during the first month of legalization. That's nearly $3 million spent on weed in Maryland daily.

Maryland's lawmakers settled on a 9% tax that helps legal weed prices stay low and remain competitive with illegal black market sellers. The state of Maryland generated $4.61 million in revenue during its first month of legal Cannabis use.

Minnesota legalized recreational cannabis use on August 1st and will provide another key revenue source for the state.

What does this mean for companies like Canopy Growth? As more states relax Cannabis laws, Canopy Growth gains access to more consumers and scale revenue. Economies of scale may provide the company with better margins once the cost per gram lowers over time (Think how Tesla and Meta got stronger as they became bigger companies).

I don't think investors are accounting for these positive potential tailwinds as Canopy Growth enters the USA marijuana market. This is a great opportunity for savvy investors who buy up CGC shares before all of the exciting tailwinds bear fruit.

Is USA Legal Marijuana on the Near Horizon?

Tough legalization makes it difficult for Cannabis companies to scale operations, reach new customers, and increase top-line revenue growth.

According to Global X, global Marijuana sales will reach $37 billion worldwide with the U.S. market making up 81% of global legal Cannabis revenue.

Every time a new US state legalizes marijuana, we witness a massive surge in state Cannabis revenue.

Naysayers point out the fact that the US government has no plans to legalize Cannabis on the federal level but several US states are already benefiting from legalized Cannabis sales.

Liberal US states are raking in billions of dollars in Cannabis sales and more states will submit and allow Marijuana sales to boom.

Lastly, the SAFE Banking Act (allowing Cannabis companies to work with banks) could get passed by the Senate and signed into law by President Biden before the end of 2023. Currently, cannabis sellers cannot establish banking relationships because cannabis is still illegal at the federal level.

If the SAFE Banking Act gets passed then US federal legalization appears to be the next logical step since banks will provide loans to Cannabis companies.

Risk Factors

Canopy Growth suffered from years of U.S. federal Cannabis laws. It's difficult to sell a product that is deemed illegal by the most powerful government in the world.

CGC is a high-risk, high-reward play in my opinion but weed investors should pay attention to these critical risk factors:

Delayed US Federal Cannabis Laws : If the US government delays the inevitable federal legalization of Cannabis then this will hurt Canopy Growth's expansion into the US over the short term.

: If the US government delays the inevitable federal legalization of Cannabis then this will hurt Canopy Growth's expansion into the US over the short term. Increased Cash Burn Over the Next Few Quarters: Cash burn has been a recurring problem for Canopy Growth and forced the company to control costs. With nearly $800 million on its balance sheet, many investors fear the company with running out of money soon.

Cash burn has been a recurring problem for Canopy Growth and forced the company to control costs. With nearly $800 million on its balance sheet, many investors fear the company with running out of money soon. Increased Competition from Black Market Sellers : Black market sellers continue to steal market share from publicly traded companies but will get squeezed out of the market once federal legalization happens.

: Black market sellers continue to steal market share from publicly traded companies but will get squeezed out of the market once federal legalization happens. Share Dilution to Raise Cash: Share dilution to raise cash is a bearish signal for stocks and could put further downward pressure on CGC shares.

Share dilution to raise cash is a bearish signal for stocks and could put further downward pressure on CGC shares. Bankruptcy : Will Canopy Growth go bankrupt? Canopy Growth CFO Jody Hong believes the company has enough cash to survive by cutting operating expenses to $310 million in FY 2024 (saving $240 million annually). If successful, Canopy Growth will have enough cash reserves until 2025.

: Will Canopy Growth go bankrupt? Canopy Growth CFO Jody Hong believes the company has enough cash to survive by cutting operating expenses to $310 million in FY 2024 (saving $240 million annually). If successful, Canopy Growth will have enough cash reserves until 2025. Reverse Stock Split: Canopy Growth received a non-compliance warning from the NASDAQ on July 11th for trading under $1 per share. A reverse stock split would solve the issue but cause more downward selling pressure potentially.

Buying any Cannabis stock right now whether it's Canopy Growth, Tilray, or Cronos looks extremely risky from a cost-benefit analysis. Many retail investors would rather gamble their money on EV stocks like Tesla (TSLA), meme stocks like AMC Theatres (AMC), or a volatile crypto stock like Coinbase (COIN).

My Gameplan for Canopy Growth Stock

Cannabis stocks trade together as a whole, and I'm betting on Canopy Growth having a good quarter similar to Tilray's record revenue performance in Q2 2023.

At just under 50 cents per share, I'm buying up a sizeable stake in hopes that CGC bounces off key support levels at 40 cents and return back to the $1 price range. That would help the company avoid a reverse stock split if they meet NASDAQ share price rules.

CGC stock trades at a P/S ratio of 0.69, which is one of the cheapest valuations when compared to its competitors.

Canopy Growth Price to Sales Ratio vs. Competitors

Company P/S Ratio Canopy Growth 0.69 Tilray 2.27 Aurora Cannabis 0.94 Cronos Group 8.04 Click to enlarge

Nobody wants to touch CGC shares right now but that's exactly why I'm a heavy buyer now.

Many of you following my articles probably remember some of my better stock picks like Marathon Digital in January 2023 or Coinbase in October 2023 that outperformed the broader market.

I bought these stocks when NOBODY else wanted them. That's the same strategy I'm using for Canopy Growth.

