Canopy Growth: Buy This Cannabis Stock Before Legalization

Summary

  • Canopy Growth has been the worst-performing cannabis stock, but there are signs of a potential turnaround.
  • The company is focusing on the US cannabis market and implementing cost-cutting measures to improve its bottom line.
  • The increasing legalization of cannabis in the U.S. and the potential passage of the SAFE Banking Act could benefit Canopy Growth.

Taking cannabis buds with tweezers

webphotographeer/iStock via Getty Images

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) is a Canadian cannabis producer that's been going through tough times over the last few years. Cannabis stocks have crashed over the last 52 weeks and many pot investors have all but given

Investor Trip is a global investment community that focuses on hypergrowth assets like growth stocks and cryptocurrency. Our investment strategy is to identify sectors with massive growth potential then pick the biggest & best companies that will become future winners. We discuss both US & international stocks as well as high performing assets such as Bitcoin. Follow us to receive notifications whenever a new article is published.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CGC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

Wuffy profile picture
Wuffy
Today, 1:25 PM
Comments (1.53K)
Again until there is major consolidation and a banking bill. There is absolutely no compelling reason to hold these stocks except for a dead cat bounce.
Alan Brochstein, CFA profile picture
Alan Brochstein, CFA
Today, 12:59 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (10.97K)
This is a very poor analysis! The balance sheet is a disaster. The plan to somehow close those deals and retain the NASDAQ listing are questionable. Yeah, love the stock because it's so much out of favor!!! Good luck with that here, a money-losing in-debt up to the eyeballs company...
colorado buff profile picture
colorado buff
Today, 12:57 PM
Premium
Comments (4.92K)
Possibly. Can they clean up their balance sheet further and deliver better margins and lower sg&a from 315 million?
