Federal Reserve Watch: Liquidity Remains Stable

Tanarch

The Federal Reserve continues to reduce the size of its securities portfolio, but the Federal Reserve also continues to maintain the liquidity of the commercial banking system.

Here is a picture of the "excess reserves" of the commercial banking system.

Notice that since April 20, 2022, the Federal Reserve has roughly kept the "excess reserves" of the banking system constant.

Reserve Balances With Federal Reserve Banks (Federal Reserve)

On April 19, 2022, the level of "Reserve Balances with Federal Reserve Banks" totaled $3,164.9 billion.

On August 16, 2023, "Reserve Balances with Federal Reserve Banks" totaled $3,229.0 billion.

As I have written many times before, "Reserve Balances with Federal Reserve Banks" can be used as a proxy for "excess reserves" in the banking system.

Note, that the line item "Reserve Balances with Federal Reserve Banks" in the Fed's H.4.1 statistical release moves very closely with the line item "Cash Assets" in the Fed's H.8 statistical release "Assets and Liabilities of Commercial Banks in the U.S."

On March 16, 2022, the Wednesday the Federal Reserve announced that it was raising its policy rate of interest and would begin reducing the size of its securities portfolio, the total of "Reserve Balances" was $3.893.4 billion.

So, in terms of tightening up on the "excess reserves" of the commercial banking system, the reduction has only amounted to $664.4 billion.

And, in the first five weeks of the "tightening" program, "excess reserves" dropped by $728.5 billion. So, the real "tightening" of the banking system took place in the first five weeks of the program.

Since April 20, the "excess reserves" of the commercial banking system have roughly remained constant!

Securities Portfolio

The Federal Reserve has reduced the size of its securities portfolio.

Here is the chart of the line item "Securities Held Outright."

Securities Held Outright (Federal Reserve)

The Federal Reserve has been very consistent and very persistent in reducing the size of its securities portfolio.

In the past banking week, the week ending August 16, 2023, the Fed reduced the portfolio by another $42.4 billion.

This "tightening" has gone on now for seventeen months. I must admit that I was very doubtful that the Fed would stay with the program for this long.

Now, there are suggestions that the program of securities reduction may go on for another year or one year and one half.

My feeling...this would be an incredible effort if the Fed were to try and reach this goal.

Why would it be such an incredible effort?

It would be such an incredible effort because of all the other things the Fed would have to do to "manage" the "excess reserves" of the commercial banking system.

The Federal Reserve has reduced the size of its securities portfolio, but the Fed, for the last sixteen months, has also maintained the level of "excess reserves" in the banking system.

How was this achieved?

Federal Reserve Balance Sheet Management

Well, for one, the Federal Reserve now has outstanding $257.0 billion in "Loans" to commercial banks. These loans add reserves to the banking system.

So, the Fed's assets related to the securities portfolio have declined by $1,025.9 billion, but the loans outstanding have added the $257.0 billion mentioned above and this means that the "Total Factors Supplying Reserve Funds" to the commercial banking system has only risen by slightly more than $800.0 billion.

On the liability side of the Fed's balance sheet, we see that the Deposits with Federal Reserve Banks have declined by almost $350.0 billion, about $240.0 billion of this reduction coming from a decline in the General Account of the U.S. Treasury Department.

When these accounts decline, it means money is leaving bank reserves and is spreading out into the economy.

Furthermore, in this time period, another account, "Other liabilities and capital," which includes the liability for earnings remittances due to the U.S. Treasury, has declined by almost $90.0 billion.

Note, that this account now carries a negative balance, indicating that the Fed is doing some kind of manipulation of the interest revenue the Fed owes to the U.S. Treasury Department.

So, there are a lot of things going on with respect to the Fed's balance sheet that the Federal Reserve leaders are using to manage the amount of "excess reserves" that exist in the commercial banking system.

How this will continue in the future remains to be seen.

And, I have not discussed how Federal Reserve leaders are using the "Reverse Repurchase Agreement" account to help them manage the "excess reserves" in the banking system.

Just let it be said that the amount of "Reverse Repos" on the Fed's balance sheet on August 16, 2023, totaled $2,096.7 billion.

This account has been a major source of funds to support the "excess reserves" in the banking system.

Looking Forward

Investors are still very mixed about when the Federal Reserve might stop raising its policy rate of interest.

The one thing the Federal Reserve has achieved is to get interest rates back to levels that seem more "normal."

The yield on the 2-year U.S. Treasury note is just below 5.00 percent and the yield on the 10-year Treasury is around the 4.40 percent range.

Yesterday, the mortgage rate hit its highest level in twenty years.

It appears as if the days of "zero" rates are now behind us.

But, there is still a lot going on.

One of the most daunting issues facing the financial world is the future of the federal debt. I have just written about this: "U.S. Debt: Out of Control."

This issue, I believe, is not going to fade away.

So, there are a lot of things going on in the world. How these will impact everything is unknown.

However, for the last fifteen months, the Federal Reserve has followed its game plan. It plans to continue to do so into the near future. Therefore, we continue to wait on the Fed.