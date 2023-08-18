6 Upcoming Dividend Increases, Including A Dividend King

sankai

Dividend investors prefer companies with a track record of increasing their dividends, as they usually perform better than those without. When a company increases its dividend, it usually signifies a robust business performance and a dedication to rewarding its shareholders. As someone who closely observes these companies, I'm happy to provide you with the most recent information about upcoming dividend increases. I have compiled useful lists that offer valuable insights into the stocks expected to increase dividends in the coming week.

This list is a trimmed-down version, only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is always available here.

How I Created The Lists

The following information results from combining the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet on this website with upcoming dividend data from NASDAQ. This process involves merging data on companies with a history of dividend growth with their future dividend payments. It is important to note that all companies included in this list have at least five years of consistent dividend growth.

Companies are required to have higher total dividends paid out each year. Therefore, a company may not raise its dividend each calendar year, but the total annual dividend can still increase.

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The ex-dividend date marks the eligibility cut-off point for the upcoming dividend or distribution. To qualify, you must have purchased shares by the close of the preceding business day. For example, if the ex-dividend date falls on a Tuesday, you must have bought (or already owned) the shares by the market close on Monday. Note that if the ex-dividend date is on a Monday (or a Tuesday if Monday is a holiday), you must have acquired the shares by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll use them throughout the piece.

King: 50+ years.

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years.

Contender: 10-24 years.

Challenger: 5+ years.

Category Count King 1 Champion 1 Contender 3 Challenger 1 Click to enlarge

The Dividend Increasers List

Data has been sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then by the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Nordson Corporation (NDSN) 60 1.15 21-Aug-23 4.62% King Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) 20 2.06 21-Aug-23 7.05% Contender John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBSS) 7 0.77 21-Aug-23 6.67% Challenger Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) 13 1 23-Aug-23 8.33% Contender Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) 11 5.38 23-Aug-23 1.07% Contender Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) 31 0.66 24-Aug-23 20.00% Champion Click to enlarge

Field Definitions

Streak: Years of dividend growth history are sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: The new payout rate is divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: The percent increase.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me The Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the percentage increase. This table is sorted similarly to the first (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent NDSN 0.65 0.68 4.62% MCHP 0.383 0.41 7.05% JBSS 0.75 0.8 6.67% LFUS 0.6 0.65 8.33% CCOI 0.935 0.945 1.07% BMI 0.225 0.27 20.00% Click to enlarge

Additional Metrics

Some different metrics related to these companies include yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. The table is sorted the same way as the table above. A value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week lows, as they could provide more margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52-Week Low 52-Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High NDSN 236.33 201.36 253.4 34.79 17% Off Low 7% Off High MCHP 79.74 53.77 94.3 61.78 48% Off Low 15% Off High JBSS 103.71 68.9 127.26 16.27 51% Off Low 19% Off High LFUS 259.8 190.4 309.94 60.37 36% Off Low 16% Off High CCOI 70.29 44 72.79 131.97 60% Off Low 3% Off High BMI 163.93 87.68 170.86 50.88 87% Off Low 4% Off High Click to enlarge

Tickers By Yield And Growth Rates

I have arranged the table in descending order for investors to prioritize the current yield. As a bonus, the table also features some historical dividend growth rates. Moreover, I have incorporated the "Chowder Rule," which is the sum of the current yield and the five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule CCOI 5.38 9.2 12.3 13.4 20.7 18.6 MCHP 2.06 39.9 23.2 13.6 6.9 15.6 NDSN 1.15 27.5 19.6 16.7 15.8 17.9 LFUS 1 13.2 7.7 10.2 11.6 11.2 JBSS 0.77 7.2 7.7 8.5 9.3 BMI 0.66 12.5 9.8 11.6 10.2 12.2 Click to enlarge

Historical Returns

As an investor, I focus on identifying stocks with consistent dividend growth and a track record of outperforming the market. I use the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) as a benchmark to gauge their performance. This ETF has a remarkable history of exceptional performance, a higher yield than the S&P 500, and a proven record of growing dividends. If you can't beat the benchmark, you should take it instead. I use this analysis myself and have added companies to my portfolio.

Here's the total return chart of SCHD versus everyone on the list. What has been incredible to see is everyone on the list has outperformed the benchmark. SCHD returned about 199% in the past decade. JBSS and BMI were the best overall performers, returning 731% and 671%, respectively.

Data by YCharts

Please do your due diligence before investing, and thanks for reading.