Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sea Limited: This Is Why I Am Buying The Stock Now

Aug. 18, 2023 1:11 PM ETSea Limited (SE)AMZN, META
Simple Investing profile picture
Simple Investing
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Sea Limited is doing what Amazon did in its early days, and that is to invest in the long-term potential of its business.
  • Management has successfully achieved profitability in just a few quarters, and the company is now on a firmer footing than before.
  • As a result, management plans to invest in long-term growth areas, including live-streaming features and improved logistics capabilities.
  • The investments may impact the bottom line in the short term, but management remains focused on self-sufficiency and profitability.
  • I expect Sea Limited to remain a market leader with improved competitive moats in the future as a result of this focus on the longer-term horizon and willingness to invest for the long term.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Outperforming the Market. Learn More »

Shopee headquarters in Singapore

kokkai

`For a company that is at a relatively early stage in its growth, would you prefer it to focus fully on profitability or do you want it to invest in future growth areas?

I think this was the main

This article was written by

Simple Investing profile picture
Simple Investing
5.46K Followers

I am a portfolio manager with experience working for a hedge fund and a long-only equity fund with more than $1 billion in assets under management and I have a track record for outperformance in my portfolio. I have been writing consistently, with an article published each day on Seeking Alpha and on my Marketplace service.

Focused on long term investing, I believe in a barbell strategy in a portfolio, where there are both growth and value elements, which will be reflected in my articles. 

I will be running a Marketplace service, Outperforming the Market, where I will share with you The Barbell Portfolio, which consists of high conviction growth and value stocks to help you outperform in the long-term, as well as The Price Target Report, which tells subscribers how much discount the stock is trading to intrinsic value and the upside potential. Lastly, subscribers will be able to get direct access to me and can ask me anything about the investment process or stock picks.

CFA charter holder and graduated with degrees in Finance and Accounting.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.