Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.05K Followers

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 17, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Allison Zhang - Director of Investor Relations

Shoudong Wang - Co-Chief Financial Officer

Jianfeng Wu - Co-Chief Financial Officer

Haijun Wang - Founder, Chairman & CEO

Conference Call Participants

Sijie Lin - CICC

Ronald Leung - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Lydia Ling - Citi

Li Wang - Haitong International

Xin Chen - UBS

Operator

Ladies and Gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Atour Lifestyle Holdings Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a Q&A session. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Ms. Allison Zhang Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, ma'am.

Allison Zhang

Thank you, operator. Good morning, and good evening, everyone. Welcome to our second quarter 2023 earnings call. Joining us today are Founder, Chairman, and CEO, Mr. Wang Haijun, and our Co-Chief Financial Officers, Mr. Wang Shoudong and Mr. Wu Jianfeng.

Before we continue, please be aware that today's discussion will include forward-looking statements under federal securities laws. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ significantly from what is stated or implied in our comments today. The Company is not obligated to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Additionally, during this call, our management will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures, solely for comparison purposes. For clear understanding of these measures and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial results, please refer to the earnings release issued earlier today. Furthermore, a webcast replay of this conference call will be available on our website at ir.yaduo.com.

Now, I will

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.