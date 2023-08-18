Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (DBGI) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 18, 2023 12:26 PM ETDigital Brands Group, Inc. (DBGI), DBGIW
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.05K Followers

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 17, 2023 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

John McNamara - IR

Hil Davis - CEO

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to Digital Brand Group Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, John McNamara. Thank you. You may begin.

John McNamara

Thank you. Good morning, everybody, and welcome again to the Digital Brands Group Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. With us on the call this morning is Hil Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Brands. Hil will begin the call with a brief overview of the quarter, and then we'll open up the line for questions.

This call may contain forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended, including statements regarding, among other things, the company's business strategy and growth strategy. Expressions which identify forward-looking statements speak only as of the date statement is made. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the company's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and are beyond the company's control.

Future developments and actual results could differ materially from those set forth and contemplated by or underlying forward-looking statements. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Company will be hosting a Q&A session at the conclusion as I mentioned.

And with that, I will turn the call over to Hil Davis. Go ahead, Hil.

Hil Davis

Yes. Thanks, John, and good morning, everyone. As we stated during our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 conference call, which was in mid-April, we would experience meaningful

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.