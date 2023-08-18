sturti

Investment Action

I recommended a buy rating for Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) when I wrote about it the last time, as I see no structural change to the demand for identity verification, and I believe STER is well-positioned to take advantage of this trend. Based on my current outlook and analysis of STER, I recommend a buy rating. I believe the business's fundamental growth drivers remain sound, and the near-term trends seem to be stabilizing already. As we move ahead of this weak macro environment, STER growth should recover and accelerate in FY24 and FY25.

Basic Recap

STER is a technology-enabled service that provides background checks and other forms of identity verification all over the world. Their service encompasses all aspects of the hiring process and risk assessment. The services are delivered through a custom cloud-based technology platform that offers businesses actionable insights in real time.

Review

STER's 2Q23 revenue of $190.4 million in 2Q23 was down 7.4% y/y. Gross margin shrank 130bps y/y to 46.4%, and EBITDA margin came in at 26.3% ($50 million). EPS came in at $0.28, which was above market expectations. I took a similar approach when evaluating STER's performance, focusing on the underlying metrics rather than just the P&L, and found that the company's revenue drivers were doing well. New customer acquisition showed a 5% increase compared to the previous year; cross-selling and upselling within the existing client base also rose by 5%; and the gross retention rate over the last twelve months stood strong at 95%. The remarks from management during the conference call were also positive, anticipating a 7% growth in new client acquisitions by 4Q23. The implication of this guide is much more than just how FY23 will play out. It also implies the strength in growth that one can expect in FY24. Of particular note, through early August, base volumes from existing clients had improved from June and July and had returned to levels seen in April and May, clearly indicating stabilization.

Elsewhere, >10% of STER's income comes from its identity business and post-hire monitoring, both of which are experiencing healthy cross-selling momentum. To put things in perspective, in 2H23, in the United States, identity was included in nearly half of all deals. As long as STER's partnerships with key parties continue to support this momentum, I anticipate that cross-selling will drive top-line growth (and help with diversification). Yoti, in my opinion, has helped STER extend its identity capabilities into EMEA and APAC, and the company's continued partnership with ID.me in the United States has paved the way for further expansion in that market.

The implementation of Project Nucleus, an initiative by management to reduce labor and data costs via automation of fulfillment and process re-engineering, reduce the company's real estate footprint, and streamline its functional organization, was also encouraging to see. With these changes, the company should be able to achieve the desired cost savings and move closer to its long-term goal of an EBITDA margin of 29-32% (an increase of 500 basis points compared to the midpoint of the FY23E guidance).

We are well on track to achieve our cost savings target of $10 million in 2023 and $25 million of annualized savings. In closing, we are reaffirming our long-term targets on Slide 15. Over the long term, we are targeting 9% to 11% organic revenue growth level with margins expanding to 29% to 32% plus and adjusted net income growth of 15% to 20% per year. 2Q23 call

Overall, I have faith that the deterioration in STER's base business from existing background check customers is beginning to stabilize. I also believe it is likely that STER will meet its FY23 guidance, as the company's management is assuming the weak trends in June/July to continue through FY23 (August is already better than June/July) in its projections. STER's execution also remains strong in key areas such as customer acquisition, the upselling and cross-selling of identity and post-hire monitoring solutions, and retention. Finally, Project Nucleus will streamline operations by automating and re-engineering fulfillment processes, consolidating real estate, and cutting unnecessary overhead, all of which should lead to a healthy increase in EBITDA margin.

Valuation

Author's work

I believe STER will see a muted FY23 as per management guidance but see recovery in growth beyond FY23. The encouraging factor is that management saw stabilizing trends in August, and management expects 7% client growth in 4Q23. Assuming the 7% persists for FY24, revenue should grow accordingly as well. Note that FY24 growth will be compared against a weak FY23, so that helps from a headline growth perspective as well. I also continue to believe that STER will see improving net margins driving faster top-line earnings growth (cost savings initiatives are showing positive traction so far). Earnings growth should accelerate, causing a revaluation of multiples to close the gap with peer First Advantage (FA), which is trading at 14x forward earnings. That being said, I don't believe both should trade at comparable valuations because FA has a higher margin profile, and thus a discount is warranted.

Author's work

Risk and Final Thoughts

In order to stay on the right side of the law, businesses turn to STER. If STER's detection systems miss this, the company could face numerous lawsuits that could be devastating to its finances and reputation. Furthermore, the rate of employment is the primary growth driver for STER, so when businesses look to cut costs during recessions, STER could see slower growth as a result.

In conclusion, I maintain a positive outlook despite short-term challenges. The company's identity verification services continue to find demand stability, and its strategic positioning remains strong. Though 2Q23 revenue decreased, underlying metrics such as customer acquisition, cross-selling, and retention indicate resilience. Positive August trends suggest stabilization, while Project Nucleus initiatives are poised to enhance efficiency and boost EBITDA margins. While a muted FY23 is anticipated, recovery is expected beyond, driven by management's projected 4Q23 growth and cost savings initiatives.