PayPal: The Market Has Lost Its Mind

Aug. 18, 2023 1:44 PM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)
Summary

  • PayPal has seen a significant drop in its stock price, making it an attractive deep-value play for long-term investors.
  • The company has demonstrated strong growth in web traffic and market presence, positioning itself as a dominant player in the finance sector.
  • PayPal's stablecoin, strategic initiatives, and new CEO appointment contribute to its long-term growth and market leadership potential.
  • Technically, PYPL is at a critical juncture, hinting at a possible price reversal.
Investment Thesis

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) has emerged as a leader in the digital finance landscape, leveraging its consistent growth and strategic initiatives. PYPL has attracted unreasonably high valuation multiples post-pandemic, but the recent crash of around 80% from all-time highs, in combination

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PYPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

Shangrila Value
Shangrila Value
Today, 2:55 PM
Comments (4.47K)
All "Key Metrics Remain Healthy", that's the most important thing.
Frank Thomas in Florida
Frank Thomas in Florida
Today, 2:09 PM
Comments (1.31K)
Paypal is ubiquitious amongst people and merchants that process electronic payments. Paypal has first-mover advantage. I used to be treasurer for a non-profit. As the webmaster who knows almost nothing, I was able to easily insert Paypal's "pay by credit card" coding into the web site. On top of ease-of use, Paypal's take-rate was amongst the lowest of all other merchants we compared. Paypal's revenues were over $7.3 bill in 2Q23. Paypal earning close to $4/sh per year. Buying back shares. Business model, cash flow, profits, etc... all indicate share price will recover
Tall Seller
Tall Seller
Today, 2:31 PM
Comments (20.03K)
@Frank Thomas in Florida

There take rate is going to have to go down with solutions like FedNow being rolled out for near free and with other massive platforms who have big moats with many many many other ways to monetize their ecosystems and offer payments for less.

= scary for paypal
Tall Seller
Tall Seller
Today, 2:06 PM
Comments (20.03K)
The market has decisively spoke that PayPal has lost the ability to be valued as a growth play because they are getting essentially crushed and losing customers. That leaves the only possible upside based on it being a value play but its hard for me to consider crunching those numbers to come to any such conclusion, if my first checkbox says they are indeed being crushed and can easily continue to be.

How are they going to compete with Apple? PayPal has nothing enough unique to do so to secure it as investable.

How are they going to compete with Google? PayPal has nothing enough unique to do so to secure it as investable, for me.

How are they going to compete with Facebook? PayPal has nothing enough unique to do so to secure it as investable, for me.

How are they going to compete with Shopify? PayPal has nothing enough unique to do so to secure it as investable, for me.

How are they going to compete with partially Shopify owned Stripe who powers solutions for Amazon & AWS and an extremely long list of e-commerce, platforms, SaaS Players, and marketplaces (seen here: stripe.com/... ). PayPal has nothing enough unique to do so to secure it as investable, for me.

How are they going to compote with the USA Federal Reserves new FedNow which is payment rails now being used by USA banks to power customer facing fintech solutions that can reach 90% of Americans their their banks? PayPal has nothing enough unique to do so to secure it as investable, for me.

How are they going to compete with the proliferation of payment options globally, with a significant amount that PayPal doesn't teach the customers for?

PayPal risky for me.
