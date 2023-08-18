Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BRICS Expansion And What It Means For The U.S. Dollar

Aug. 18, 2023 1:20 PM ETUS Dollar Index (DXY), USDOLLAR, USDU, UUP, UDNCYB1 Comment
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.14K Followers

Summary

  • The BRICS grouping of major emerging economies is holding its fifteenth summit later this month.
  • Up for discussion: an expansion of the bloc, greater use of local currencies and the possibility of a BRICS currency which may have the potential to challenge the dominance of the US dollar.
  • The speed of expansion in BRICS could well determine the speed with which this bloc adopts commercial and financial systems outside of the dollar sphere.

Chinese yuan US dollar finance trade currency puzzle

alexsl/iStock via Getty Images

By Chris Turner, Dmitry Dolgin, James Wilson

Would a larger bloc mean faster de-dollarisation?

The BRICS grouping of major emerging economies, Brazil, India, China, South Africa and Russia, is holding its fifteenth summit later this month. Up for discussion: an expansion of

View as PDF
BRICS expansion and the dollar August 2023
117

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.14K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

J
Jerry Antonies
Today, 1:25 PM
Premium
Comments (129)
Anyway you look at it ,it’s not good.But the dollar has been misused for year’s at the expense of other countries. All good things come to an end.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.