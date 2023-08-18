SOXL: A Semiconductor Volatile Crash Is Possible
Summary
- Lack of volatility should not be confused with stability, as conditions favor a credit event and tremendous volatility.
- The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares ETF provides leveraged exposure to the semiconductor industry.
- Investing in the SOXL ETF requires a solid understanding of the semiconductor industry and the ability to navigate its high growth and high volatility.
Never think that lack of variability is stability. Don't confuse lack of volatility with stability, ever. - Nassim Nicholas Taleb.
Conditions favor a credit event, which would bring with it tremendous volatility.
If I'm right, the last thing you want to take a gamble on is leverage, and high beta.
So I'm sounding the alarm here on SOXL.
The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund ("ETF") that seeks to provide investors with three times the daily performance of the ICE Semiconductor Index, which tracks the performance of the thirty largest U.S. listed semiconductor companies. Some of the top holdings of the index include industry giants like Nvidia (NVDA), Broadcom (AVGO), and Texas Instruments (TXN). This offers broad exposure to the semiconductor industry. This means that if the index increases by 1% in a day, SOXL aims to increase by 3%. However, it's essential to understand that this 3x ratio only applies to daily returns. Over longer periods, the returns can vary significantly due to compounding effects.
We all know this has been on absolute fire on A.I. mania, particularly given strength in Nvidia, which the index has a large weighting in. This is also why this product is most at risk.
SOXL as a Short-term Trading Vehicle
SOXL is designed as a short-term trading vehicle, not a long-term investment. The fund's strategy is to provide leveraged exposure to the daily performance of the semiconductor industry. Therefore, SOXL is best suited to seasoned market observers with short-term investment horizons who can understand and manage the risks associated with leverage and volatility.
Importantly, it's path dependent. Volatility is the enemy of leverage INDEPENDENT of direction. A simple illustration from my paper Leverage for the Long Run shows how daily reset can erode returns in high volatility even if in the fullness of a return sequence, the unlevered proxy has positive returns.
The Semiconductor Industry: A High-Growth, High-Volatility Sector
The semiconductor industry is known for its high growth potential. The increasing demand for electronic devices, the advent of new technologies like artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things, and the ongoing digital transformation of various industries are all driving the growth of the semiconductor market.
However, the industry is also characterized by high volatility. Changes in consumer demand, supply chain disruptions, and geopolitical risks can significantly impact the industry's performance. For example, the global chip shortage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has led to production delays and increased prices in various sectors, highlighting the industry's vulnerability to external shocks.
Given the industry's high growth and high volatility, leveraged ETFs like SOXL can provide significant returns during periods of positive market trends. However, they can also lead to substantial losses during downturns and even sideways action. Therefore, investing in SOXL requires a solid understanding of the semiconductor industry and the ability to navigate its volatility, combined with path dependency in high volatility.
The Risks of Investing in SOXL
There are several risks associated with investing in SOXL that potential investors should be aware of:
Leverage Risk: The use of leverage can amplify both gains and losses. If the index decreases by a significant amount, the losses in SOXL can be substantial.
Volatility Risk: The daily rebalancing of SOXL can lead to so-called "volatility decay" during periods of high market volatility. This means that the fund can lose value over time even if the index remains flat.
Tracking Error: SOXL aims to deliver 3x the daily returns of the ICESEMI, but it may not always achieve this goal due to tracking errors. These errors can be amplified by the fund's leverage, leading to significant deviations from the index over time.
Market Risk: The semiconductor industry is subject to various market risks, including changes in consumer demand, supply chain disruptions, and geopolitical risks. These factors can significantly impact the performance of SOXL.
Given these risks, trading SOXL requires careful consideration and active portfolio management.
The Bottom Line
Whether you're a bull or a bear, understanding the mechanics and risks of leveraged ETFs like SOXL can help you make informed investment decisions. Credit events are closely tied to volatility, and volatility can destroy leveraged strategies independent of direction. If I'm right about September being a particularly high risk month, Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares ETF might be a much more dangerous gamble than most realize.
