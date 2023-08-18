somethingway/E+ via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Jyong Biotech Ltd.

Jyong Biotech Ltd. (JYB) has filed to raise $40.25 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an SEC F-1 registration statement.

The firm is developing plant-based novel treatments for various urinary system diseases.

While Jyong Biotech Ltd. is a late-stage biopharma, US FDA approval is not assured, the company operates in a region that presents higher risks to U.S. investors, has uncertain legal difficulties and will need additional funding to further its development and commercialization plans.

When we learn more IPO details, I'll provide a final opinion.

Jyong Overview

Taipei, Taiwan-based Jyong Biotech Ltd. was founded to develop urinary system drug candidates to treat serious conditions such as benign prostatic hyperplasia (prostate inflammation due to non-cancerous growth of tissue), lower urinary tract symptoms, prostate cancer prevention and interstitial cystitis.

Management is headed by Chairwoman and CEO Ms. Fu-Feng Kuo, who has been with the firm since 2018 and was previously the founder of Health Ever Bio-Tech Co Ltd.

The firm's lead candidate, MCS-2, is a soft gel that has completed four phase III trials in the U.S. and Taiwan.

Leadership has submitted its results to the US FDA, which requested 'an additional resource for API-1, in case of short supply'.

The company has submitted additional information about a second API to the FDA and is awaiting a response.

Below is the current status of the company's drug development pipeline:

Company Pipeline (SEC)

Jyong has booked fair market value investment of $11.8 million in equity and $6.4 million in debt as of December 31, 2022, from investors, including Perfect Minds Co, Laxton Investments Company, Linkage Gladden Enterprise, Honest Dynasty Ltd. and Peak Valley International Co.

Jyong's Market & Competition

According to a 2023 market research report by Transparency Market Research, the global benign prostatic hyperplasia [BPH] treatment market was an estimated $6.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $11.9 billion by the end of 2031.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Key elements driving this expected growth are an aging global male population that will suffer an increased incidence of BPH as they age and the need for improved treatment options.

Also, BPH is a progressive disorder that occurs most frequently in elderly males and is likely caused by a hormone change, possibly an increase in estrogen or dihydrotestosterone.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing related treatments include the following companies:

Abbott.

Allergan.

Astellas Pharma.

Asahi Kasei.

GlaxoSmithKline.

Pfizer.

Sanofi.

Merck & Co.

Teva Pharmaceuticals.

Boston Scientific.

Teleflex.

Endo International.

Urologix.

Olympus.

Others.

Jyong Biotech Ltd. Financial Status

The firm's recent financial results are typical of a development-stage biotechnology company in that they feature no revenue and significant G&A and R&D expenses associated with its pipeline development efforts.

Below are the company's financial results for the past two calendar years:

Statement Of Operations (SEC)

As of December 31, 2022, the company had $718,000 in cash and $38.4 million in total liabilities.

Jyong Biotech Ltd. IPO Details

Jyong intends to raise $40.25 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, although the final figure may differ.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

As a foreign private issuer, the company can choose to take advantage of reduced, delayed or exempted financial and senior officer disclosure requirements versus those that domestic U.S. firms are required to follow.

Management says the firm qualifies as an 'emerging growth company' as defined by the 2012 JOBS Act and may elect to take advantage of reduced public company reporting requirements; prospective shareholders would receive less information for the IPO and, in the future, as a publicly-held company within the requirements of the Act.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Approximately 50.0% for new drug development and clinical trials, among which 35.0%, 10.0% and 5.0% will be allocated to MCS-2, PCP and IC, respectively; Approximately 15.0% for establishing manufacturing bases in China and Taiwan; Approximately 15.0% for the business development in the U.S., Taiwan and other overseas markets; and Approximately 20.0% for general corporate purposes. The expected net proceeds of this offering will not be sufficient for us to fund all our drug candidates through regulatory approval, and we will need to raise additional capital to complete the development and commercialization of our drug candidates.

The firm does not currently have an equity compensation incentive plan in place.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, the company is a party to a legal dispute against one of its shareholders concerning a claim of redemption. If the firm loses the dispute, it "may in turn result in the loss of our PRC subsidiary and materially and adversely affect our business, financial conditions and results of operations."

The firm is subject to other legal claims in Taiwan, the loss of which could materially affect its financial condition or operations.

The sole listed book runner of the IPO is Joseph Stone Capital, LLC.

Commentary About Jyong's IPO

JYB is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund further development and commercialization of its drug candidate pipeline.

The firm's lead candidate, MCS-2, is a soft gel that has completed four phase III trials in the U.S. and Taiwan.

Management has submitted an NDA (New Drug Application) to the U.S. FDA for its MCS-2 product but may face delay due to FDA responses.

The market opportunity for treating urinary system conditions is large and expected to grow at a meaningful rate over the coming years as the global population ages, and the number of male patients with urinary system conditions increases.

Management hasn't disclosed any major pharma firm collaboration, and the firm's investor syndicate does not include any major pharma firms or well-known life science institutional venture capital firm investors.

Joseph Stone Capital, LLC is the sole underwriter, and there is no data on the firm's IPOs involvement over the last 12-month period.

Like other firms with Asian country operations seeking to tap U.S. markets, the proposed listing entity operates as a Cayman Islands corporation with interests in its other country operations.

U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with interests in or only agreements with operating subsidiaries (i.e., potentially no equity interests), some of which may be located in or have substantial operations in China or other Asian countries with restrictions or unpredictable regulatory environments regarding those interests.

Additionally, restrictions on the transfer of funds between subsidiaries within China or other Asian countries may exist.

Prospective investors would be well advised to consider the potential implications of specific laws regarding earnings repatriation and changing or unpredictable regulatory rulings that may affect such companies and their U.S. stock listings.

Additionally, post-IPO communications from the management of smaller Asian companies that have become public in the U.S. has been spotty and perfunctory, indicating a lack of interest in shareholder communication, only providing the bare minimum required by the SEC and a generally inadequate approach to keeping shareholders up-to-date about management's priorities.

While the firm is a late-stage biopharma, US FDA approval is not assured, the company operates in a region that presents higher risks to US investors, has uncertain legal difficulties and will need additional funding to further its development and commercialization plans.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.